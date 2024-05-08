Star Wars makes Darth Jar Jar official in 'Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy' mini-series (video)

Following the May the 4th celebrations , which included the release of the Tales of the Empire mini-series and Fortnite's new batch of Star Wars content , we’re also getting a Lego Star Wars mini-series called Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy that brings the infamous "Darth Jar Jar" meme into the Star Wars canon… kind of.

Star Wars and Lego have worked together on shorts and specials for quite a while now — this Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy "four-piece" special will mark the fourth time we've received special collaborations with the famous toy brand specifically built with Disney Plus in mind. The previous ones have been: The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special (2020), Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales (2021), and Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation (2022).

In Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, the franchise is finally toying with the concept of a multiverse -like adventure, something many fans wanted to be explored with a show in the vein of Star Wars: Visions .

In fact, rumors had been swirling for a while about a mysterious Star Wars series that explored hypothetical, non-canon scenarios akin to the ones found in Marvel Studios' animated What If…? series . Rebuild the Galaxy is arriving Sept. 13 and you can watch the first teaser trailer right now:

The plot follows a nerf-herder, Sib Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), as he "unearths a powerful artifact called the Cornerstone from a hidden Jedi temple." From the synopsis, we’re expecting an adventure about putting the galaxy back together, one Lego brick at a time. Expect tons of unexpected cameos, wacky twists, and yes, even Darth Jar Jar (Ahmed Best) himself, who's been meme'd into existence by the fandom.

The voice cast is packed too, including (but not limited to) Gaten Matarazzo (Sig Greebling), Tony Revolori (Dev Greebling), Bobby Moynihan (Jedi Bob), Marsai Martin (Yesi Scala), Michael Cusack (Servo), Ahmed Best (Darth Jar Jar), and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker). Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, who recently co-wrote the fantastic animated feature Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem , served as executive producers and are the showrunners of the four-episode special.

Alongside the first teaser trailer, Lucasfilm and Disney Plus also dropped a first poster, which is basically just a swanky logo to reminds fans of this little treat arriving in September:

(Image credit: Lego / Disney)

We've not had any word on if we'll be getting an actual new Lego Star Wars sets to go alongside this mini-series, but we'll keep you up to date if we learn more — we're hoping for a Darth Jar Jar minifig at the very least.