May the deals be with you in the Lego Star Wars Day 2024 sale

Lego is celebrating Star Wars Day once again with a whole bunch of deals for Jedi and Sith alike. The deals are live now and run through until May 5, with savings on a bunch of cool Lego Star Wars sets and some nifty free gift sets that you can only get in this event.

Many of the Star Wars Day Lego deals are exclusive to Lego Insiders. Fortunately, signing up to be a Lego Insider is quick, easy, and free — it’s basically just Lego’s rewards program.

Lego Insiders can save on a bunch of different sets, earn double or even quadruple Insider points on others, and you can earn free gifts when you spend a certain amount on the best Lego Star Wars sets .

For the uninitiated, Star Wars Day is May 4th, in reference to how similar "May the 4th" sounds to the iconic line “May the force be with you”. It started off as a bit of fun for the fans, but brands quickly got in on the action and started running Star Wars sales events to coincide with this most holy of days in the sci-fi calendar.

Some of these offers are universal, but there are some different deals available depending on which side of the pond you're on, so we've split these between the US and UK deals to make it easier for you to find the droids you're looking for.

Oh and one final note — The wording on the Lego website isn't 100% clear, so we're not 100% sure this year's sale will be ending at midnight at the end of Star Wars Day, or if they'll still be live until the end of May 5… it is Revenge of the Fifth after all? To be safe, we'd recommend checking out the deals on May 4 at the latest.

Lego Star Wars Day Offers:

(Image credit: Lego)

One of the main exclusives that Lego is offering for Insiders is early access to the new Lego Star Wars TIE Interceptor model. The TIE Interceptor was the first ever Ultimate Collector Series kit, and Lego has updated the design for this anniversary relaunch. The Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series TIE Interceptor is available now for Lego Insider members and launches for everyone else on May 5th. It costs $229.99 in the US and £199.99 in the UK .

Alongside this new release, Lego is also offering some freebies when you spend a certain amount on Lego Star Wars sets. Until May 5th, you get the AAT with purchases of $40 / £35+, and the Trade Federation Troop Carrier with purchases of $160 / £145+.

Alongside those two, which are available for everyone, Lego Insiders can also get the LEGO Star Wars Collect Battle of Yavin — a cool collectable coin showcasing Luke's X-Wing in the Death Star trench — with purchases of £80+. Note that for all of these free gifts, you need to specifically be buying Star Wars Lego sets — other Lego sets won't count towards the spend threshold. There is also an exclusive art print by artist Joe Hogan that you can claim for 1800 Lego Insider points.

Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series TIE Interceptor: $229.99 / £199.99

Lego Insiders get early access until May 5 on this rerelease of the TIE Interceptor, the first ever Ultimate Collector Series Star Wars set.

Lego Trade Federation Troop Carrier: Free with purchases totalling $160 / £145+ between now and May 5 This nifty little set lets your battle droids travel in style, and this is the only way to get this exclusive set.

Lego AAT: Free with purchases totalling $40 / £35+ between now and May 5 This adorable little minikit version of the AAT is a cool little freebie with a very low threshold to unlock.

US Exclusive Lego Star Wars Day deals:

(Image credit: Lego)

There are a few Lego Star Wars sets on offer in the Lego store to celebrate Star Wars Day. Strangely, there are far more offers on the UK store, but the US store does have one exclusive deal on the Emperor's Throne Room Diorama.

Again, these deals are exclusively available for Lego Insiders members, but it's super easy to sign up so that shouldn't stop you. Once you're signed up, login and redeem the offers you want to claim in your Insider Hub. Until May 5, you can get the following deals:

In addition to the deals, there are also bonus rewards points to be had on several of the big Lego Star wars sets. There aren't as many in the line-up as there are in the UK, but you do get quadruple points instead of double, so that seems like a win. In the US, you can get 4x Insider reward points on the purchase of any of the following:

UK Exclusive Lego Star Wars Day deals:

(Image credit: Lego)

Over here in old Blighty (and in the rest of Europe too), there are even more Lego Star Wars deals for fans to check out. Again, these deals are only available to Lego Insiders so make sure you sign up before purchasing: