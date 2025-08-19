Fly through the eye of Hurricane Erin and see the powerful storm from space (video)

The first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season is upon us, and it has gained quite a bit of attention due to its massive size and intensification within a short period of time.

Hurricane Erin , the fifth named storm of the season as well as the first hurricane to reach major status, formed on Aug. 11 and made its trek across the central Atlantic in just a few days.

The storm reached hurricane status on Aug. 15 as it approached the Lesser Antilles, then strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane the following day. At its highest intensity, Erin boasted maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (260 kph).

Inside the eye of Hurricane Erin, as seen by a U.S. Air Force "Hurricane Hunter" plane. (Image credit: U.S. Air Force, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron)

If those stats are not impressive enough, the views from space and from within Hurricane Erin are quite an extraordinary sight as well — and, of course, we have both of those available for you to see right here at Space.com.

We got a birds-eye view of some of Erin's most intense moments so far from one of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite ( GOES ) spacecraft and the United States Air Force's 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron (also known as the Hurricane Hunters ).

Footage from the GOES-19 satellite shows Hurricane Erin strengthening into a dangerous Category 4 storm as it roared toward the Eastern Caribbean. You can watch the progression of Erin from a cluster of bubbling clouds to a more organized system with a well-defined eye and symmetrical structure.

The high-resolution images from GOES-19 paint the picture of a storm moving through conditions favorable for development. Within 24 hours, Erin grows into a monster, churning madness in the open waters of the Atlantic and sending powerful wind and waves from miles offshore to communities on nearby islands, including Puerto Rico.

We also get to see Erin through the eyes of the men and women that make up the Hurricane Hunters. The team of aircrew fly on a WC-130J aircraft around and into storm systems, taking measurements and captivating views of their anatomy.

You can see what it looks like to be inside the eye of Hurricane Erin, staring up at the blue skies above while in the quiet center region of the storm. And, as the aircraft begins its journey into the eye wall, the location of the most powerful winds and intense rain surrounding the tranquil eye of Erin, you can see the transition from peace to chaos within minutes.