Fly through the eye of Hurricane Erin and see the powerful storm from space (video)
A new video shows incredible views of Erin from satellites and the United States Air Force's Hurricane Hunters.
The first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season is upon us, and it has gained quite a bit of attention due to its massive size and intensification within a short period of time.
Hurricane Erin, the fifth named storm of the season as well as the first hurricane to reach major status, formed on Aug. 11 and made its trek across the central Atlantic in just a few days.
The storm reached hurricane status on Aug. 15 as it approached the Lesser Antilles, then strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane the following day. At its highest intensity, Erin boasted maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (260 kph).
If those stats are not impressive enough, the views from space and from within Hurricane Erin are quite an extraordinary sight as well — and, of course, we have both of those available for you to see right here at Space.com.
We got a birds-eye view of some of Erin's most intense moments so far from one of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) spacecraft and the United States Air Force's 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron (also known as the Hurricane Hunters).
Footage from the GOES-19 satellite shows Hurricane Erin strengthening into a dangerous Category 4 storm as it roared toward the Eastern Caribbean. You can watch the progression of Erin from a cluster of bubbling clouds to a more organized system with a well-defined eye and symmetrical structure.
The high-resolution images from GOES-19 paint the picture of a storm moving through conditions favorable for development. Within 24 hours, Erin grows into a monster, churning madness in the open waters of the Atlantic and sending powerful wind and waves from miles offshore to communities on nearby islands, including Puerto Rico.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
We also get to see Erin through the eyes of the men and women that make up the Hurricane Hunters. The team of aircrew fly on a WC-130J aircraft around and into storm systems, taking measurements and captivating views of their anatomy.
You can see what it looks like to be inside the eye of Hurricane Erin, staring up at the blue skies above while in the quiet center region of the storm. And, as the aircraft begins its journey into the eye wall, the location of the most powerful winds and intense rain surrounding the tranquil eye of Erin, you can see the transition from peace to chaos within minutes.
To stay up-to-date with the latest on Erin, you can find more details from NOAA's National Hurricane Center.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Meredith is a regional Murrow award-winning Certified Broadcast Meteorologist and science/space correspondent. She most recently was a Freelance Meteorologist for NY 1 in New York City & the 19 First Alert Weather Team in Cleveland. A self-described "Rocket Girl," Meredith's personal and professional work has drawn recognition over the last decade, including the inaugural Valparaiso University Alumni Association First Decade Achievement Award, two special reports in News 12's Climate Special "Saving Our Shores" that won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, multiple Fair Media Council Folio & Press Club of Long Island awards for meteorology & reporting, and a Long Island Business News & NYC TV Week "40 Under 40" Award.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.