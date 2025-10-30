Peering into the eye of Hurricane Melissa | Space photo of the day for Oct. 30, 2025
The images reveal the storm's incredible power and offer vital insights into how such hurricanes form.
High above Earth, satellites like the European Union's Copernicus Sentinel-2 watch and track storms such as Hurricane Melissa, a category 5 maelstrom. These satellites help keep continuous eyes on the tempest and provide valuable data about how these natural disasters form and how they can impact communities in a changing world.
What is it?
The Copernicus program is an initiative by the European Union to monitor Earth. It comprises several families of "Sentinel" satellites, each operated by the European Space Agency and tasked with different sensing capabilities: land, ocean and atmosphere.
Because the data is freely available to researchers under the Copernicus program, scientists can support disaster management, build better early warning systems, and have better insights into how global warming and climate change are affecting hurricanes.
Where is it?
Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Oct. 28, 2025.
Why is it amazing?
Hurricane Melissa underwent a period of rapid intensification, becoming one of the most powerful storms in the Atlantic in 2025. When it made landfall in Jamaica on Oct. 28, 2025, it was the most powerful storm in the country's history. Monitoring how storms change is crucial because intensification rates are hard to predict, and stronger storms mean higher risk of catastrophic damage.
Understanding and analyzing the processes behind hurricane intensification, via the use of satellites like Sentinel-2, can help to improve hurricane forecasting and, in the process, save lives.
Want to learn more?
You can learn more about Earth-monitoring satellites and the European Space Agency.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.