Pilot captures jaw-dropping northern lights show from 36,000 feet (photos)

When a severe G4 geomagnetic storm hit, this Dreamliner pilot had the perfect front-row seat.

Last week, skywatchers across North America were treated to an extraordinary northern lights display, but airline pilot and photographer Matt Melnyk may have had the best view of all.

Cruising at 36,000 feet (11 km) during a flight from London to Calgary, Melnyk photographed the vivid aurora show on Nov. 12 from the cockpit of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

"It was a pretty special night, that's for sure!" Melnyk told Space.com in an email.

Melnyk is no stranger to flying alongside the northern lights. "This time of the year, I get to see aurora 90% of the time on my flights across Europe," Melynk said. "But this particular flight was special because a severe solar storm was in progress."

Matt Melnyk Social Links Navigation Pilot & photographer Matt Melnyk is an airline pilot and avid aurora chaser who regularly enjoys northern lights shows while cruising at 36,000 feet.

Image 1 of 3 Northern lights captured from 36,000 feet. Earth's atmosphere is visible in the distance. (Image credit: Matt Melnyk) Northern lights captured from 36,000 feet. Earth's atmosphere is visible in the distance. (Image credit: Matt Melnyk) Northern lights captured from 36,000 feet. Earth's atmosphere is visible in the distance. (Image credit: Matt Melnyk)

On Nov. 11-12, a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm lit up skies across the northern hemisphere with vibrant auroras sweeping over Canada, the U.S. and even as far south as Mexico. The dazzling display followed the arrival of multiple coronal mass ejections (CMEs) — bursts of magnetic field and plasma from the sun — launched by sunspot AR4274, one of the most energetic sunspot groups of the current solar cycle .

"It's rare to be flying at the exact time a major solar storm is happening, so I consider myself extremely lucky to be able to witness this event," Melnyk told Space.com.

To capture the scene, Melnyk used a Canon R6 Mark II paired with a Canon RF 20mm F1.4 L VCM lens.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 3 Northern lights captured from 36,000 feet. City lights are visible below. (Image credit: Matt Melnyk) Northern lights captured from 36,000 feet. City lights are visible below. (Image credit: Matt Melnyk) Northern lights captured from 36,000 feet. City lights are visible below. (Image credit: Matt Melnyk)

"These photos were not that tricky to obtain thanks to new camera technology that allows me to get these photos handheld. The combination of a fast lens and a high-performing low-light camera makes it very simple." Melnyk said.

Just this week, Melnyk captured another dynamic display during a Nov. 17 flight from Calgary to London, photographing the northern lights as he flew over northeastern Alberta and north of Hudson Bay.