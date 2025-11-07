Powerful geomagnetic storm sparks stunning northern lights across North America (photos)
The storm hit earlier than predicted, surprising skywatchers with a delightful aurora show.
A surprise strong (G3) geomagnetic storm lit up skies across the Northern Hemisphere overnight (Nov. 5-6), treating skywatchers to dazzling auroras from Canada to northern North America. Geomagnetic conditions have remained unsettled through Nov. 8, meaning aurora activity could continue as additional solar material sweeps past Earth.
Photographers across North America were treated to stunning displays of green, pink, and purple auroras rippling across the sky. We've rounded up some of the best views here.
A G3 geomagnetic storm watch remains in effect through Nov. 8, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. Aurora chasers keep those camera batteries charged and those eyes on the skies, as we could be in for more treats this weekend.
Ethan Mok posted this impressive photo of his brother on X. What a hole-in-one!
"I think I just took the hardest golf picture possible of my brother," Mok wrote in a post on X.
I think I just took the hardest golf picture possible of my brother pic.twitter.com/FY4AteGQhmNovember 6, 2025
Photographer Eric Bleicher captured a beautiful timelapse of the northern lights dancing alongside the full moon on Nov. 5.
A short timelapse of the northern lights and the moon pic.twitter.com/pKnNEZpQsINovember 6, 2025
Meanwhile, solar astrophysicist and Space.com contributor Ryan French enjoyed front row seats to the northern lights show while on a flight from Denver to Chicago.
Spotted the northern lights on my flight from Denver to Chicago this evening! pic.twitter.com/XfXBsU0HjINovember 6, 2025
Aurora chaser Landon Moeller spotted the aurora show in the skies above DeKalb, Illinois.
Wow. What a show! DeKalb, IL pic.twitter.com/4rV7iqRlnzNovember 6, 2025
The northern lights were so bright and dynamic they could be captured in good detail in this video from aurora chaser Jeremy Rand.
very fast movement tonight! so pretty pic.twitter.com/VltLZt5vsBNovember 6, 2025
Jason O'Young got a glimpse of the aurora show from Ontario, Canada, despite the full moon and clouds threatening to ruin the party.
"Northern lights visible in Southern Ontario despite the moonlight. This would be ridiculous with no moon out," O'Young posted on X.
Northern lights visible in Southern Ontario despite the moonlight. This would be ridiculous with no moon out. pic.twitter.com/Vg11pvbSStNovember 6, 2025
Senior meteorologist Chris Stammers snapped this lovely aurora display above Winnipeg, Canada.
Insane aurora over Winnipeg right now! pic.twitter.com/qw5g3HXro8November 6, 2025
