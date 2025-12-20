There are still savings to be had on this beginner-friendly smart telescope.

Are you looking to make the most of your money this Christmas? Are you shopping for a gift for a stargazer, or maybe looking to upgrade to one of the best telescopes or best binoculars? Then you can relax, because we have got you covered with our guide to the best last-minute deals on optical gear.

Yes, you've left it a little late, but that's no cause for panic. Why? Because Amazon, Walmart and some other retailers offer expedited shipping. That means you can, in theory, order something as late as December 23 and get it in time for Christmas!

However, you shouldn't leave your shopping until Christmas Eve. Firstly, express shipping may cost you more and it's not available on every item. Secondly, deliveries can get delayed unexpectedly.

So read on for our last-minute optical deals and, when something's caught your eye, order sooner rather than later.

Telescope deals

Christmas is a great time to pick up a telescope. The nights are long, there are plenty of night sky sights and on the day itself, December 25, you can test out your new scope by training it on Sirius, the brightest star in the sky.

Our experts have rounded up the best last minute deals on telescopes, from super portable scopes to motorized telescopes that are a boon for any beginner. So read on to save on stargazing and nature watching, but don't leave your shopping too late!

Best for beginners Save $100 NexStar 4SE: was $749 now $649 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ We rank the NexStar 4SE as the best telescope for beginners, and it's $100 off right now. It's quick and easy to set up, and its computerized mount means you can find planets, galaxies and more with the push of a button.

Smart telescope deals

The best smart telescopes are fantastic if you want to take the work out of stargazing. They are indeed a little pricier than 'regular' telescopes, but with a smart scope, there's no need to spend minutes or even hours sweeping the heavens to find certain objects. Instead, they come with a built-in bank of objects of interest; press a couple of keys, or tap a button, and the scope will hone right in on that object. It really is that simple. It could be a real boon if you've got children who are easily bored.

On top of that, all the scopes in our guide allow you to take pictures through your smartphone, without the need to use one of the best dedicated astrophotography cameras. Here are the smart scopes you can save on.