Best space stocking stuffers: Budget friendly Christmas gifts for stargazers and astrophotographers
Stuck for a small gift for a skywatcher? From compact binoculars to power banks and SD cards, we've rounded up the ideal sub-$100 stocking stuffers.
Shopping for space enthusiasts isn't easy, especially if they've already got a solid stargazing setup. Maybe they've spent thousands of dollars on one of the best telescopes or best cameras for astrophotography, ready to snap Sirius this December 25. Meanwhile, you're scratching your head, wondering what stocking stuffers you can buy them. That's where we can help.
We've rounded up a host of Christmas gift ideas that are bound to put a smile on any skywatcher or astrophotographer's face. These stocking stuffers, from binoculars to SD cards and equipment chargers, will boost their stargazing experience, and at $100 or under, won't break the bank.
Both Walmart and Amazon offer expedited shipping options in some areas, so you can, in theory, order these items as late as December 23, for delivery and/or pickup on Christmas Eve. But bear in mind, deliveries can be unexpectedly delayed, so it's wise to shop as early as you can.
Compact binoculars
Compact binoculars are a boon for any stargazer. The models we've chosen are powerful enough and allow in enough light to make surveying the night sky a breeze. Thanks to their size, they slip easily into any pocket, and they're light enough that children can use them, if you're buying for a younger space fan.
Simply take them out for a closer look at something, the moon for example, without needing to unpack a telescope. And if that object does prove of sufficient interest, you can then use a camera to capture it or a telescope to get even closer.
Best for travel
We rank these as the best compact binoculars for travel. They offer bright, sharp views and their size makes them especially ideal for children.
Best budget option
These 10x binos' 15.8 twilight factor means they perform well in low light conditions, and at under $30 they're the best budget compact binoculars you can buy.
Best for portability
Available in a range of stylish colors, these are our best binoculars for portability. They boast excellent views and a super-accurate focuser.
Headlamps
The best flashlights are all well and good, but when you're setting up a telescope or carrying your camera equipment to one of the best locations for astrophotography and skywatching, you'll want your hands free.
That's where headlamps come in. They'll light the way to your destination, illuminate your skywatching spot and if you do drop something, a quick glance down will let you find it, all without having to fumble around for a flashlight.
Best for brightness
The NU31 isn't just our best headlamp for brightness, it's stylish and seriously durable too. Plus, its USB-C port means you can recharge it with your phone charger.
Like its big brother, which we think is the best multi-purpose headlamp, the Perun 2 Mini isn't just a handy headlamp, you can detach the lamp part and use it as a handheld flashlight.
Best for astro
We awarded this fantastic headlamp five stars in our Biolite HeadLamp 425 review, praising its astro-friendly features, comfort factor and overall ease of use.
Power banks and 3-in-1s
What if you find yourself in the field, ready to observe or capture a stunning stellar event, and your battery indicator flashes low, whether that's a camera or one of the best smart telescopes? That's where power banks come in; slip one in your pocket and, if the worst happens, you can charge your device on the go.
We've picked out several power banks, including two 3-in-1s. These not only provide power, they also act as a flashlight and hand warmer. That last function may sound like a luxury but, believe us, when you're standing around in the middle of nowhere, waiting for the clouds to clear, you'll be eternally grateful to whoever gave you that particular gift.
Best for portability
A single-function device, we think the BioLite Charge 80 PD is the best powerbank for portability. It's rugged, durable and reliable, with a huge 20,000mAH capacity.
Best for in the car
The best powerbank for in your car, this sleek and stylish charging pack has serious business written all over it. It can charge three devices at once and is FAA carry-on compliant to boot.
SD cards
SD cards are an often overlooked piece of astrophotography equipment, but they're crucial for storing the images you capture. You can never have too many, and not just because some of the best astrophotography cameras have two SD slots. The more cards you have and the larger they are (especially if you're shooting in RAW), the longer you can shoot for.
We've picked out three quality SD cards, from trusted manufacturers. They're all sold and shipped by reputable companies so you don't need to worry about getting a counterfeit, which is a risk with some shadier sellers. Whichever one of these cards you buy, your gift is sure to be appreciated.