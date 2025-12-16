Shopping for space enthusiasts isn't easy, especially if they've already got a solid stargazing setup. Maybe they've spent thousands of dollars on one of the best telescopes or best cameras for astrophotography, ready to snap Sirius this December 25. Meanwhile, you're scratching your head, wondering what stocking stuffers you can buy them. That's where we can help.

We've rounded up a host of Christmas gift ideas that are bound to put a smile on any skywatcher or astrophotographer's face. These stocking stuffers, from binoculars to SD cards and equipment chargers, will boost their stargazing experience, and at $100 or under, won't break the bank.

Both Walmart and Amazon offer expedited shipping options in some areas, so you can, in theory, order these items as late as December 23, for delivery and/or pickup on Christmas Eve. But bear in mind, deliveries can be unexpectedly delayed, so it's wise to shop as early as you can.

Compact binoculars

Compact binoculars are a boon for any stargazer. The models we've chosen are powerful enough and allow in enough light to make surveying the night sky a breeze. Thanks to their size, they slip easily into any pocket, and they're light enough that children can use them, if you're buying for a younger space fan.

Simply take them out for a closer look at something, the moon for example, without needing to unpack a telescope. And if that object does prove of sufficient interest, you can then use a camera to capture it or a telescope to get even closer.

Headlamps

The best flashlights are all well and good, but when you're setting up a telescope or carrying your camera equipment to one of the best locations for astrophotography and skywatching, you'll want your hands free.

That's where headlamps come in. They'll light the way to your destination, illuminate your skywatching spot and if you do drop something, a quick glance down will let you find it, all without having to fumble around for a flashlight.

Power banks and 3-in-1s

What if you find yourself in the field, ready to observe or capture a stunning stellar event, and your battery indicator flashes low, whether that's a camera or one of the best smart telescopes? That's where power banks come in; slip one in your pocket and, if the worst happens, you can charge your device on the go.

We've picked out several power banks, including two 3-in-1s. These not only provide power, they also act as a flashlight and hand warmer. That last function may sound like a luxury but, believe us, when you're standing around in the middle of nowhere, waiting for the clouds to clear, you'll be eternally grateful to whoever gave you that particular gift.

SD cards

SD cards are an often overlooked piece of astrophotography equipment, but they're crucial for storing the images you capture. You can never have too many, and not just because some of the best astrophotography cameras have two SD slots. The more cards you have and the larger they are (especially if you're shooting in RAW), the longer you can shoot for.

We've picked out three quality SD cards, from trusted manufacturers. They're all sold and shipped by reputable companies so you don't need to worry about getting a counterfeit, which is a risk with some shadier sellers. Whichever one of these cards you buy, your gift is sure to be appreciated.