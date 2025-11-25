Stargaze for less this Thanksgiving with these beginner-friendly super-sharp Nikon binoculars, $63 off for Black Friday

Wondering what to do with your Thanksgiving downtime? These Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars are brilliant for everything from stargazing to nature-watching, and they're 40% off for Black Friday.

A pair of Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars, held in a hand.
These Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars are ideal for astronomy on the go. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

Thanksgiving is all about family, so the sentiment goes, but what happens when you need a break? Put these Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars into your bag or pocket and when everyone's slipping into a food coma, you can step out for some nature watching or stargazing. Even better, these beginner-friendly binos are $63 off in Amazon's Black Friday sales.

You can get these Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars on sale right now at Amazon for $97.