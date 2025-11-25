These Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars are ideal for astronomy on the go.

Thanksgiving is all about family, so the sentiment goes, but what happens when you need a break? Put these Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars into your bag or pocket and when everyone's slipping into a food coma, you can step out for some nature watching or stargazing. Even better, these beginner-friendly binos are $63 off in Amazon's Black Friday sales.

You can get these Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars on sale right now at Amazon for $97.

We think these Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binos are the best binoculars for beginners; they're lightweight enough that you can hold them for extended periods, and they boast excellent optics. Nikon, renowned for its quality optical equipment, hasn't cut any corners here.

Its fully-coated lenses reduce glare, and its 42mm lenses drink in enough light to make these binos suitable for nighttime galaxy spotting. They also excel in daylight conditions, from sports events to watching. At less than $100 for Black Friday, you really can't go wrong.