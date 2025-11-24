Want a pair of powerful multi-purpose binoculars to gaze at the cosmos in your back garden? Thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale, you can save $64 on these Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42 binos, which are superb all-rounders.

Get the Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42 binoculars at Amazon right now for $166.



We rank these binoculars as the best beginner binoculars for all-round ability, and for good reason. Not only are they seriously rugged, their ED lenses help eliminate optical aberration. And while they're a little too large for tiny hands, they're seriously beginner-friendly and capture enough light for stargazing and general use such as when observing nature.

We reviewed the similar Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars and were seriously impressed. Celestron is one of the most trusted names in optical equipment, and these deliver the kind of crystal-clear views you'd expect from such a storied manufacturer.

An expert in optical equipment An expert in optical equipment Jase Parnell-Brookes Managing Editor, e-commerce An award-winning photographer and educator, Jase is a wizard when it comes to optical equipment and, amongst their many hats, they're the brain behind our best binoculars guide. They specialize in low-light photography and observation, and were seriously impressed by the similar Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binos.