Get closer to the stars with $64 off these rugged multi-purpose binoculars

News
By Contributions from published

Looking for a pair of powerful but beginner-friendly binoculars for moon gazing? These Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42 binos are 28% off this Black Friday.

A pair of Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42 binoculars in front of a space background.
(Image credit: Future/Celestron)

Want a pair of powerful multi-purpose binoculars to gaze at the cosmos in your back garden? Thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale, you can save $64 on these Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42 binos, which are superb all-rounders.

Get the Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42 binoculars at Amazon right now for $166.

We rank these binoculars as the best beginner binoculars for all-round ability, and for good reason. Not only are they seriously rugged, their ED lenses help eliminate optical aberration. And while they're a little too large for tiny hands, they're seriously beginner-friendly and capture enough light for stargazing and general use such as when observing nature.

Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42
Save 28% ($64)
Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42: was $230 now $166 at Amazon

Save $64 on a pair of beginner-friendly all-rounder binoculars, suitable for stargazing and more. Their ED lenses all but eliminate optical defects, and we rate them as one of the best beginner-friendly binoculars you can buy.

View Deal
An expert in optical equipment
Profile photo of the author holding binoculars against a background of foliage
An expert in optical equipment
Jase Parnell-Brookes

An award-winning photographer and educator, Jase is a wizard when it comes to optical equipment and, amongst their many hats, they're the brain behind our best binoculars guide. They specialize in low-light photography and observation, and were seriously impressed by the similar Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binos.

  • Our Black Friday hub is back, where we highlight all the best deals of Black Friday 2025.
  • We've also got you covered with reviews and rankings of the best telescopes