If you're looking for a lightweight pair of binoculars that are ideal for skywatching on the move and a wide range of other pursuits, Celestron's TrailSeeker 8x42 are a brilliant option. They are great binos at full price, but right now they come with a huge 41% saving – which is by far their lowest price since 2023.
You can get the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 binoculars for just $189.98 at Amazon.
In our Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 binocular review, we awarded the binoculars 4.5 out of 5 stars, saying, "Traveling stargazers will love the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 roof prism binoculars that work well after dark and strike a balance between quality, affordability and portability." They also feature in our best binoculars buying guide as our top pick under $300.
Save $130 on these superb lightweight binoculars, suitable for stargazing or nature watching. We rank them as our best binoculars under $300.
- We've got you covered with reviews and rankings of the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.
At the current price, the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 binoculars offer a vastly improved viewing experience over budget binoculars for a very similar outlay. The TrailSeekers come with high-quality BaK-4 glass and multi-coated optics, as well as waterproofing and nitrogen purging, making these binoculars usable in all manner of weather conditions.
The build quality of the TrailSeeker 8x42 binoculars is impressive and uses a lightweight magnesium frame with rubber coating for extra grip and protection. Included is a useful range of accessories. You get a comfortable neck strap, a padded carry case and a harness that you can use to spread the weight of the binoculars over your shoulders — very handy for longer viewing sessions.
While the 23.1 oz weight is on the light side, the TrailSeekers can start to feel heavy in the hands after prolonged use. For the lightest models we've tested, check out our best compact binoculars and best binoculars for kids.
Key features: rubber eyecups, waterproof, 42 mm objectives, telescope mount, multi-coated lenses, BaK-4 prisms, 23.1 oz (655 g) weight.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Product launched: 2013
Price history: The current $189.98 price is one of the lowest prices the binoculars have ever been. The only time this price has been beaten was very briefly in 2023 when it hit $172 for just a few days. The usual Amazon price is around $259, but the current offer has been in play since the beginning of August.
Price comparison: Amazon: $189.98 | Walmart: $210 | Celestron: $210
Reviews consensus: We praised the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 for its impressive optics, build quality and included extras in our review. However, our tester found that the 8x42 magnification is about as low as you can go for skywatching. Other testing websites concurred with our findings, while on Amazon, the binoculars scored 4.6 out of 5 from 367 reviews.
✅ Buy it if: You want a well-made, portable pair of binoculars for skywatching on the move, observing sport, nature, or virtually any other purpose.
❌ Don't buy it if: you're serious about astronomy – you'd be better off with higher magnification binoculars such as Celestron's SkyMaster 25x100.
Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Rich has been a journalist and editor for over 25 years, beginning his career as a videogame reviewer. He spent the last 12 years in cycling media and now works on finding the best science and sports deals.
Whether mountain biking, surfing, or on trips away in his camper van, Rich spends a great deal of time outdoors and enjoys watching the night sky when staying in wild places. When within four walls, you will find him watching sci-fi on the small screen, reading sci-fi and fantasy novels, or playing the guitar (badly).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.