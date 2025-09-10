The Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42mm binoculars are one of the best binoculars on the market. They hold the title as best binoculars under $300 in our binoculars buying guide, and represent tremendous value for money. For anyone looking to begin their own stargazing journey, these binoculars deliver incredible details of the night sky. It's already great value for money but that's now made even better in this Amazon binoculars deal.

Amazon has dropped the Celestron TrailSeeker binoculars to the lowest price we've seen this year, with a massive 41% discount, taking them down to just $189.98, a saving of $129.97 on the usual Amazon MSRP of $319.95.

Save $130 on the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 binoculars — were $319.95, now $189.98 at Amazon.

In our review, binoculars expert Jamie Carter gave the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 an impressive four out of five-star score, saying, "Traveling stargazers will love the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 binoculars, and they work well after dark and strike a perfect balance between quality, affordability and portability." and went on to add, "They combine premium design with excellent optics, designed to get the most from the night sky. Waterproof with 8x magnification and 42mm objectives, ideal for amateur astronomers after wide-field views of star clusters, double stars and lunar vista."

Purchasing the Celestrons now not only means you're getting them at an incredible price, but with the next new moon arriving on September 21, and the Autumnal Equinox on September 22, it means the night sky in September will have ideal conditions for skywatching. Astronomical wonders, including planets and star clusters like The Double Cluster in Perseus, and The Pleiades: the Seven Sisters star cluster, will be available for viewing.

We're constantly checking the best prices, and on our dedicated buyers guides and you'll find the best recommended products and discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

The TrailSeeker 8x42s may be a more budget offering from the Celestron range, but they borrow some of their more expensive siblings' features, including their BaK-4 prisms with Phase and Dielectric coatings, which allow for increased light transmission through the prism system, delivering brighter and sharper images.

The build quality is also impressive and again matches some higher-priced models. They're constructed from a lightweight magnesium frame with a rubber finish that improves grip and enhances protection. They also come with a useful range of accessories, including a comfortable neck strap, a padded carry/storage case and a harness back strap which helps to shift the weight of the binoculars from your neck to your shoulders for longer viewing sessions.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 4 The Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42mm binoculars are lightweight and perfect for on-the-go skywatching. (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) The Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42mm has a balance of 8x magnification and 42mm diameter objective lenses, ideal for navigating the night sky. (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) The Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42mm has a premium design and build with quality optics. (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) The Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42mm binoculars offer up to 17mm of eye relief with eye cups that have four different positions. (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter)

Key features: 8x magnification, 42mm objective lens diameter, 8.1-degree angular field of view, 17mm eye relief, 23.1 oz weight.

Product launched: June 2013.

Price history: Before this current deal, the typical Amazon price was around $269.99. They have been as low as $229.49, back in April, but this current deal sees them easily hit their lowest price of the year.

Price comparison: Amazon: $189.98 | Celestron: $240.00 | Walmart: $399.95

Reviews consensus: There is no doubt that the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42mm are a fantastic pair of binoculars, and are our favorite value binoculars, at around $300. We scored them with an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star review. Amazon reviewers have also been overwhelmingly positive, with the TrailSeeker 8x42s getting an aggregate score of 4.7 out of 5, with 84% of reviewers giving the binoculars top marks.

Space: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want an impressively made pair of binoculars for viewing the night sky, travel and all-around use, at an incredible price.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're looking for binoculars with deeper magnification. The Nikon Prostaff 5 10x50mm is also recommended and well worth considering.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.