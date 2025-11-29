These are the best affordable binoculars I use for stargazing and now they're only $212 this Black Friday
News
By Harry Bennett published
Our best binoculars for affordable stargazing, the Celestron Nature DX 12x56, are $78 cheaper in this Black Friday deal from Amazon.
With Black Friday upon us, deals are firing up across Amazon, Walmart and BH Photo and Video. We found this great deal on the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars, saving you a huge $78. They have a strong 12x magnification, which is good for viewing the lunar surface up close and spotting craters.
You can get the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars