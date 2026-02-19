Jason Momoa will be serving out cups of Liber-Tea as he joins the Helldivers movie

It seems like Jason Momoa is everywhere these days, with last year's "A Minecraft Movie" and Apple TV’s "Chief of War" featuring the humongous Hawaiian actor. Then comes this year’s " Supergirl " flick, playing Lobo, and " Dune: Part 3 " portraying a cloned Duncan Idaho.

Now add "Helldivers" to his creative plate, an upcoming project based on the bestselling sci-fi shooter video game, as news just erupted that Momoa will be starring in a live-action adaptation.

Last year, we brought word that this "Helldivers" movie from Sony Pictures and PlayStation was in the works. Now, further details have emerged revealing that it will be directed by Justin Lin ("Fast and Furious" franchise), but we never suspected it would bag one of Hollywood's biggest superstars as the lead role.

Helldivers 2 - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Helldivers" was initially released in 2015 by Arrowhead Game Studios. This isometric shoot 'em up put players in the role of shock troop commandos protecting a futuristic (and possibly fascist) Super Earth from a variety of disruptive antagonists like The Bugs, the augmented separatists called the Cyborgs, and a hostile breed of alien squid known as the Illuminate. These elite forces keep the world's "measured democracy" safe and sane.

It was a reasonable success for the team, but it wasn't until the sequel, "Helldivers 2," was finally unchained nine years later that Helldivers became a gaming juggernaut. The camera switched to third-person, the mayhem was dialed up to eleven, and the rest is history. Helldivers 2 has sold over 20 million copies across PS5, Xbox, and PC, winning a torrent of awards along the way. This success led Sony to greenlight the movie project in January 2025.

This "Helldivers" movie project will apparently be an adaptation of "Helldivers 2," and its producers include Hutch Parker, PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash, and Justin Lin via his company Perfect Storm Entertainment. There are obvious comparisons to the 1997 sci-fi classic "Starship Troopers," but that's a flattering compliment, and we can't wait to know more!

"Helldivers" is slated to charge into movie theaters on Nov. 10, 2027.