Cosmic Hawk spreads its wings| Space photo of the day for March 6, 2026
The Milky Way nebula RCW 36 resembles a stunning cosmic bird of prey in an incredible Very Large Telescope image.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Using the Very Large Telescope (VLT), astronomers have captured a stunning image of a glowing nebula in the Milky Way that resembles a vast cosmic hawk swooping down on its prey.
What is it?
The nebula in question is RCW 36, located around 2,300 light-years away from Earth in the Vela constellation.
The head and body of this hawk are composed of dark clouds and filaments of gas and dust. Below the hawk-outline is a blue stellar nursery packed with newborn massive blue stars.
Why is it special?
You may find it surprising to learn that it isn't the newborn stars in RCW 36 that scientists are really fascinated by.
Astronomers believe that this nebula is filled with dim stellar bodies called brown dwarfs.
These objects have been labelled with the unfortunate nickname "failed stars." This is because, despite forming like stars from collapsing patches of overdense and cool gas, brown dwarfs fail to gather the mass needed to generate the temperatures and pressures in their cores needed to fuse hydrogen to helium. That's the process that defines what a main-sequence star is.
This image of RCW 36 was ironically and coincidentally captured by the VLT instrument HAWK-I.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Robert Lea is a science journalist in the U.K. whose articles have been published in Physics World, New Scientist, Astronomy Magazine, All About Space, Newsweek and ZME Science. He also writes about science communication for Elsevier and the European Journal of Physics. Rob holds a bachelor of science degree in physics and astronomy from the U.K.’s Open University. Follow him on Twitter @sciencef1rst.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.