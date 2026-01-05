Carina Nebula shines with white-blue stars | Space photo of the day for Jan. 5, 2026

The Westerlund 2 star cluster is home to some of the Milky Way's brightest stars.

A cluster of stars inside a large nebula. The clouds of gas and dust are predominantly bright red in colour and wispy, akin to flames. They are clumped in the bottom-left corner. Other clouds, deeper in the cluster behind many of the stars, appear pale pink. The stars are concentrated in the top half of the image and are mostly small, bright white and six-pointed. They cast blue light over the nebula. Other stars with very long spikes surrounding them lie in the foreground.
This stellar nursery located in the Carina Nebula is a key focal point for astronomers. (Image credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, V. Almendros-Abad, M. Guarcello, K. Monsch and the EWOCS team)

Recently, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) took a stunning image of the star cluster known as Westerlund 2, located in a stellar nursery called Gum 29 found within the Carina Nebula. The cluster is 6-to-13 light-years across and has some of the hottest and biggest stars found in the Milky Way.

What is it?

The JWST helped uncover for the first time the full population of brown dwarfs in this massive young star cluster, including objects as small as around 10 times the mass of Jupiter.

Brown dwarfs are grouped under the "dwarf" umbrella because they are star-like objects that form from collapsing gas clouds, yet never become big enough to sustain long-term hydrogen fusion like true stars.

Where is it?

The Carina Nebula is located in the Carina constellation, around 20,000 light-years away from Earth.

Faint brown dwarf stars can be seen in this image from the James Webb Space Telescope. (Image credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, V. Almendros-Abad, M. Guarcello, K. Monsch and the EWOCS team)

Why is it amazing?

Finding brown dwarfs in this harsh and brilliant environment is important because it helps astronomers answer a key question: How efficiently are low-mass objects, like brown dwarfs, being made when there's intense radiation in the area? A complete census of the stars in the image lets scientists compare the Westerlund 2 cluster to quieter star-forming regions and test whether extreme conditions change the "mix" of the objects that are formed.

Want to learn more?

You can learn more about the James Webb Space Telescope and star formation.

