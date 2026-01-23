By the power of nostalgia! The live-action 'Masters of the Universe' trailer is finally here, and it actually looks good (video)

Masters of The Universe – Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Admit it, you thought we'd start this news piece with a "By The Power of Greyskull" bit, right? Well, we were strongly tempted, but figured the internet was already flooded with the phrase due to the recent arrival of the first teaser for the upcoming sci-fi movie , "Masters of the Universe".

If you were a kid in the '80s, chances are you’re more than familiar with Mattel's "Masters of the Universe" toy line and its Saturday morning cartoon show spinoff. Heck, you might even be a fan of Dolph Lundgren and Frank Langella’s awesome 1987 live-action fantasy adaptation. Now, after years of speculation and false starts on a reboot of the MOTU franchise, a sneak peek has arrived courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios.

Directed by Travis Knight ("Bumblebee"), this live-action "Masters of the Universe" flick storms into theaters on June 5, 2026, and will star Nicholas Galitzine as Adam Glenn, aka the Sword of Power-swinging Prince Adam/He-Man, colliding with the nefarious villain Skeletor, portrayed by Jared Leto.

"Masters of the Universe" arrives in theaters on June 5, 2026. (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

The rousing trailer finds Prince Adam bored to death hiding out at a generic corporate desk job on Earth when his precious sword is discovered, which sends him on a wild odyssey back to the land of Eternia and its talking tigers, spaceships, gothic castles, and magic swords.

We’re given good looks at He-Man's entourage of Teela (Camila Mendes), Duncan/Man-at-Arms (Idris Elba), Roboto, and Cringer/Battle Cat, as well as Evil-Lyn, Goat Man, Spikor, and Beast Man. It all culminates with an electrifying fight between He-Man and a hissing whip-wielding Skeletor.

"Masters of the Universe's" cast also stars Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, and Kristin Wiig voicing Roboto. Could this actually be a resurrection of the sword-and-sorcery fantasy sub-genre? It all looks mighty enticing, but we'll have to wait for more trailers before we truly "have the power" to decide. Stay tuned!

With a screenplay penned by Chris Butler, Aaron Nee, Adam Nee, and Dave Callaham, and executive produced by Ynon Kreiz, Bill Bannerman, and David Bloomfield. "Masters of the Universe" lands in theaters on June 5, 2026.

In the meantime, you can watch the 1987 "Masters of the Universe" movie on Amazon Prime Video while you wait.