Cyber Monday streaming deals: Discounts on Disney Plus, Hulu and Paramount Plus

Put your feet up and grab the popcorn because we've found all the Cyber Monday streaming deals you'll need to enjoy hours of awesome sci-fi content, at a discount.

Don't panic if you missed out on Black Friday because we've got a round-up of all the best Cyber Monday streaming deals for sci-fi fans. Whether you're a fan of Star Wars, Star Trek, one off movies or documentaries, there's an out-of-this-world Cyber Monday streaming deal for every sci-fi fan.

Streaming services like Disney Plus ( up to 6 months free when you sign up to Amazon music unlimited ), Hulu (85% off) and Paramount Plus (one month free) all have Cyber Monday deals. If you want a more in depth look at what great sci-fi content is out there, be sure to check out our best sci-fi movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix , best sci-fi movies and TV shows to stream on Amazon and our best sci-fi movies and TV shows to stream on Disney Plus guides.

Cyber Monday Streaming Deals

This section highlights the best Cyber Monday streaming deals for services that have a ton of great sci-fi content. Disney Plus is the home of Star Wars and has all nine movies from the main saga, as well as the hit TV series The Mandalorian and more. Hulu has shows like Rick and Morty, Star Trek: The Next Generation and The Orville, while Paramount Plus is the home of Star Trek - old and new TV series as well as movies.

Disney Plus | Up to six months free when you sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited Disney Plus | Up to six months free when you sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited. Get up to six months free on the Disney Plus — the home of all things Star Wars. Aside from arguable the biggest franchise in cinematic history, the streaming service is also home to a great selection of sci-fi movies, TV shows and documentaries.

Hulu | 99 cents a month for a year, saving 85% Hulu | 99 cents a month for a year, saving 85%. Save a whopping 85% on a Hulu subscription and start enjoying a host of great sci-fi content including Rick and Morty, Star Trek: The Next Generation and Three seasons of the original Star Trek series.

One month free on either the Essential Plan or Premium Plan Paramount Plus | One month free on either the Essential Plan or Premium Plan. Home of all things Star Trek, you can get one month free on either the Essential or Premium Plan for Paramount Plus. The Premium Plan offers you an ad-free experience and is $9.99 a month (the Essential Plan is $4.99 a month) but, if you sign up for a year after the complimentary month - you can save 16% bringing the base fee down to just $4.17.

Other streaming services with great sci-fi content

We've included this section because there's a host a great sci-fi content for space fans on other streaming services. With the nights getting longer, now is the perfect time to crowd around the television and have a great selection of movies and TV shows to choose from.

Netflix includes movies like Blade Runner (The Final Cut), Termanator 2: Judgement Day and Total Recall (both the 1990 and 2012 versions). Although, if it's TV shows you're after then Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Twilight Zone or Another life might be for you.

Amazon can offer you the Alien movies (apart from Alien 2 which is only on Disney Plus), the Predator movies and it's own sci-fi blockbuster of this summer, The Tomorrow War. It's choice of TV shows include the ever-popular The Expanse and the classic, Thunderbirds.