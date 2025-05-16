You can get the ultimate sci-fi streaming bundle in one of the best streaming deals we've seen this year. Max will be known as HBO Max again and you can get access to its library, as well as Disney Plus and Hulu with a huge discount.

Save 43% on Disney Plus, Hulu and Max when you get the bundle from Disney.

Stream "Andor: Season two" on Disney Plus as well as the Star Wars and Marvel movies in order. Alien: Earth will be landing on Hulu this Summer and Max will be home to 17-time WWE world champion, John Cena in season two of Peacemaker. Max is also home to The Last of Us and this discount is compared to having three individual subscriptions. All of these platforms host some of the best sci-fi shows right now.

Image 1 of 6 17-time WWE world champion, John Cena stars in season two of Peacemaker, which you can stream on Max. (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: Disney) (Image credit: 20th Century Studios) Three movie posters representing the three trilogies of the Star Wars movie franchise. Each feature brightly colored lightsabers as well as characters from each of the movies. (Image credit: Disney) (Image credit: Marvel) (Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

If you're a sci-fi fan, this deal for a Disney Plus bundle subscription is a must. It's well known that Disney Plus is where you can watch all the Star Wars and Marvel content, but you also get access to their huge library of animated movies, blockbuster hits and gripping TV shows as well as captivating documentaries.

Hulu and Max also offer some big hits from the sci-fi world. The Alien franchise is on Hulu, as is Rick and Morty, the Futurama reboot, The X-Files and more. If Disney Plus wasn't enough for you on its own, the fact that you can have these two libraries of countless hours of exciting sci-fi content for $16.99 will surely be. It's incredible value.

Max is changing its name back to HBO Max but it will still hold the same incredible library of iconic content. For a sci-fi fan, all three services in one bundle really do represent the ultimate sci-fi streaming bundle for 2025.

Key features: Access to Disney Plus, Hulu and Max. Stream Star Wars, Marvel, Alien, Peacemaker, Rick and Morty, and much, much more.

Price history: This bundle is usually $30 a month, so it's a 43% saving and outside of Black Friday, we very rarely see Disney Plus on sale.

✅ Buy it if: You want to watch the Star Wars movies, including season two of Andor, or the Marvel movies or if you want to have a cheap way to stream hundreds of top-tier titles from huge libraries of content.

❌ Don't buy it if: We can't really think of why you wouldn't buy this but if you're already subscribed to this bundle then you will be ineligible for the deal.

