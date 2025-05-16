This has to be the ultimate sci-fi streaming bundle for 2025 – Save 43% on a Disney Plus subscription bundle in this huge streaming deal
Max, soon to be HBO Max again, Disney Plus and Hulu are the ultimate sci-fi streaming bundle for 2025: Stream Andor, Alien: Earth, Star Wars, Peacemaker and more for less.
You can get the ultimate sci-fi streaming bundle in one of the best streaming deals we've seen this year. Max will be known as HBO Max again and you can get access to its library, as well as Disney Plus and Hulu with a huge discount.
Save 43% on Disney Plus, Hulu and Max when you get the bundle from Disney.
Stream "Andor: Season two" on Disney Plus as well as the Star Wars and Marvel movies in order. Alien: Earth will be landing on Hulu this Summer and Max will be home to 17-time WWE world champion, John Cena in season two of Peacemaker. Max is also home to The Last of Us and this discount is compared to having three individual subscriptions. All of these platforms host some of the best sci-fi shows right now.
Save 43% on the ad-supported plan for a Disney Plus, Hulu and Max subscription. Disney Plus gives you access to Star Wars, Marvel and its huge library of other blockbuster movies and binge-worthy TV shows. Hulu and Mx have their own catalog of big-name titles worth watching with big hits like Peacemaker, Alien: Earth and The Last of Us.
Note: You can also subscribe to the Disney Plus, Hulu and Max no-ads bundle for $29.99, should you wish to enjoy ad-free streaming.
- We're constantly checking the best prices on our pages for the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.
If you're a sci-fi fan, this deal for a Disney Plus bundle subscription is a must. It's well known that Disney Plus is where you can watch all the Star Wars and Marvel content, but you also get access to their huge library of animated movies, blockbuster hits and gripping TV shows as well as captivating documentaries.
Hulu and Max also offer some big hits from the sci-fi world. The Alien franchise is on Hulu, as is Rick and Morty, the Futurama reboot, The X-Files and more. If Disney Plus wasn't enough for you on its own, the fact that you can have these two libraries of countless hours of exciting sci-fi content for $16.99 will surely be. It's incredible value.
Max is changing its name back to HBO Max but it will still hold the same incredible library of iconic content. For a sci-fi fan, all three services in one bundle really do represent the ultimate sci-fi streaming bundle for 2025.
Key features: Access to Disney Plus, Hulu and Max. Stream Star Wars, Marvel, Alien, Peacemaker, Rick and Morty, and much, much more.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Price history: This bundle is usually $30 a month, so it's a 43% saving and outside of Black Friday, we very rarely see Disney Plus on sale.
✅ Buy it if: You want to watch the Star Wars movies, including season two of Andor, or the Marvel movies or if you want to have a cheap way to stream hundreds of top-tier titles from huge libraries of content.
❌ Don't buy it if: We can't really think of why you wouldn't buy this but if you're already subscribed to this bundle then you will be ineligible for the deal.
Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Paul is a deals writer for Space.com and writes across the stable of Sports and Knowledge brands at Future. He has previously worked in cycling media and authored numerous articles on Bike Perfect, Cycling News and Cycling Weekly. Paul is an award-winning photographer having won Mountain Photographer of the Year with Trail Magazine and has a passionate interest in all things photography. Paul will be found most weekends with his camera in hand either at cycling events, on a mountain summit or chasing the aurora borealis forecasts.
- Alexander CoxE-commerce Staff Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.