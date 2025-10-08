Watch Dune: Prophecy, Station Eleven and other Sci-Fi gems for less
HBO Max is a treasure trove of Sci-Fi shows and movies, and thanks to this Prime Day deal, you can save 25% on Max and Starz. From sandworms to deadites, you really can't go wrong with this deal.
Want to see Starz? That's where this rather cool HBO Max / Starz Prime Day deal comes in, saving you 25% on a monthly subscription to both services. Between the two, you'll never be short of something to watch, from HBO Max's Dune: Prophecy to Station Eleven all the way through to Starz' shlocky Ash vs the Evil Dead.
You can get a year of HBO Max and Starz for $21 a month at Amazon
You do have to have an Amazon account to take advantage of this offer, since this bundle is via Amazon. We think HBO Max is one of the best streaming services for Sci-Fi fans, but there's more on offer here, too.
After you're done binging Dune: Prophecy and want something a little more down to earth, you can turn to Batman spin-off The Penguin. Speaking of superheroes, you can also catch Spider-Man: No Way Home on Starz, thanks to the licensing shenanigans between Sony and Marvel. There's something for everyone, and while you'll have to be quick to grab this deal, you'll never be short of something to watch.
Save 25% on a monthly subscription HBO Max and Starz. We think HBO Max is one of the best streaming services for sci-fi and there are some real gems to uncover on Starz too.
Between HBO Max and Starz, you're going to be absolutely spoilt for choice with this bargain of an add-on Amazon bundle. For just $21 a month, you get access to both HBO Max and Starz' collective back catalogues, from Dune to Ash vs the Evil Dead and beyond.
There's no shortage of sci-fi on HBO Max, from Falling Skies to Avenue 5 and more, even if some of those shows ended up cancelled before their time. Love superheroes? You'll be happy to hear that Lanterns, including a bowl-haired Nathan Fillion, arrive next year.
Shows aside, you can catch the classic Space Odyssey, close-based movie Mickey 17 and many others. There are thousands of films on the service; it's no surprise we rank it as one of the best streaming services for sci-fi fans.
Key features: Starz boasts some of the Venom and Ghostbusters movies, Men in Black, while HBO Max has The Last of Us, Station Eleven and many other shows and movies too numerous to list.
Price history: We've not seen this particular bundle before, but we've seen HBO Max offering annual subscriptions at 40% off, the catch being you're tied in for a year. If it's just Starz you're after, you can get Starz for just $2.50 with this deal.
Reviews consensus: There are so, so many great shows and movies on HBO, which is why we rank it as one of the best streaming services for sci-fi fans. Starz is less focused on sci-fi but it's not short on superheroes. One complaint levelled at HBO Max is that it does, on occasion, remove shows. The superb Raised by Wolves wasn't just cancelled; the network removed it from their service, though it can be viewed elsewhere, NordVPN 77% off deal, anyone?
Featured in guides: Best streaming services for Sci-Fi fans.
✅ Buy it if: You want a massive selection of shows and movies to watch, from sci-fi to superheroes to horror to crime and beyond.
❌ Don't buy it if: You're a fan of the Alien, Predator, and Star Wars franchises, since you'll find them on Disney Plus/Hulu. Luckily, there's a great Hulu deal right now you can take advantage of.
