Prime Day in October is here and you can get the STARZ streaming service for as little as $2.50 a month, and as a deals expert, I think that's one of the best streaming deals available right now.

Get STARZ for as little as $2.50 a month when you prepay for the year, or for just $4.99 a month for three months of access.

The reason I think this STARZ streaming deal is one of the best right now is because you can stream the Spider-Man movies you don't get on Disney Plus and it comes with other sizable Sci-Fi titles like "Venom", "Men In Black", "Ghostbusters", "Borderlands" and more. And, of course, because $2.50 a month is incredibly cost-effective compared to other streaming services. If this deal doesn't suit your streaming needs, check out our guide to the best streaming services for Sci-Fi fans and best value streaming services.

Save 57% STARZ Streaming Service: was $5.80 now $2.50 at starz.com Get a streaming service for as little as $2.50 when you prepay for the year ($29.99). You can also get a three-month subscription at just $4.99 a month, which is over 50% discount. For this, you get Sci-Fi titles like the Spider-Man movies as well as Ghostbusters, Men in Black and so much more.

Image 1 of 4 Stream Spider-Man movies on STARZ, costing as little as $2.50 a month. (Image credit: Marvel) Stream Venom movies on STARZ, costing as little as $2.50 a month. (Image credit: Sony) Stream Men in Black movies on STARZ, costing as little as $2.50 a month. (Image credit: Columbia Pictures) Stream Borderlands on STARZ, costing as little as $2.50 a month. (Image credit: Lionsgate films)

With Prime Day in October here and nights growing longer and colder, now is a great time to get a streaming subscription and at just $2.50 a month, you'll be very hard pressed to find anything cheaper. It's important to note that you will have to pay the full annual amount, $29.99, to get the price that equates to $2.50 a month. If you would prefer to pay monthly, or you don't want an annual subscription, you can sign up for just three months, which will cost $4.99 a month, still considerably less than other major services.

STARZ has countless hours of content to stream and most notably, it shows some of the recent Spider-Man movies, which you won't find on Disney Plus. This is great if you're trying to watch the Marvel movies in order, but don't have the complete collection. With other top Sci-Fi titles, along with other shows and movies to stream, I think a streaming service that offers as much as STARZ does, for as little as $2.50 a month, is great value.

Key features: Spider-Man and Venom movies, some Ghostbusters movies, some Men in Black movies, Borderlands and more.

Price history: While we have seen similar deals in the past, Starz usually costs $10.99 a month, or $70 for a year, so this is a great deal to get.

✅ Buy it if: You want a good streaming service at a low cost with the choice of paying annually or monthly.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want the complete Star Wars, Marvel or Ghostbuster catalogue. Or, if you want a different streaming service, other, better value options are available.

