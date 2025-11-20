We rate Apple TV as the best streaming service for original Sci-Fi content and now you can save over 50% on 6 months with this Black Friday streaming deal.

Save over 50% on six months of Apple TV when you get it as an add-on for Prime Video and stream Pluribus, Severance and more.

This is unquestionably one of the best streaming deals this Black Friday, as Apple TV has countless hours of top-tier content to stream. Recent hits include Pluribus, the latest hit show, along with Severance, Silo and more. It's important to note that you can only get this deal by subscribing through Prime Video, which means adding it to your Prime account by selecting it as an add-on. If you're looking for Black Friday deals, you're in luck, as this is a worthwhile discount on a worthwhile streaming service, even if the annual sales event doesn't officially start until November 28.

Save 54% Apple TV: was $12.99 now $5.99 at Prime Video Apple TV is one of the best streaming services out there and it releases fresh content every month, so there's always something new to watch. It's notable for its strength in the Sci-Fi genre. <p><strong>Note: You can only get this price when subscribing through Amazon Prime. Note: You can only get this price when subscribing through Amazon Prime.

Alex looks for and writes about deals for a living. Alex looks for and writes about deals for a living. Alexander Cox E-commerce Writer Alex is an E-commerce Writer for Space.com and has been for four and a half years. That means Alex hunts for deals and then writes about the good ones for a living, taking a particular interest in streaming deals, as streaming is something he likes to do in his spare time.