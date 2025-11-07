'Pluribus': Release date, plot, & how to watch Apple TV's sci-fi series from 'Breaking Bad' creator Vince Gilligan

Few TV series in recent memory have been as secretive and kept their narrative cards so close to the vest as "Pluribus," Apple TV's weird sci-fi drama from Emmy Award-winning "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan.

With its unnerving teasers and trailer that remind those of us of a certain age of uncanny series like David Lynch's "Twin Peaks" and Oliver Stone's "Wild Palms," "Pluribus" remains an enigma wrapped in a riddle to the majority of fans. Its overarching premise of a strange world besieged by a happiness virus and the plight of one immune soul is all we’ve known of the mystery project since first hearing of its development back in 2022.

Now, as the bizarre-yet-enticing series finally launches on Apple TV, we’re here to offer what scant details we’ve collected to deliver a better idea of what to expect from "Pluribus"' peculiar rhythms. Smile and let's begin!

"Pluribus" lands starting today exclusively on Apple TV. (Image credit: Apple TV)

"Pluribus" debuts its first pair of episodes on Friday, November 7, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV.

Subsequent chapters of its intriguing nine-episode premiere season will be released each following Friday. A second season was already approved by Apple TV as part of Gilligan's initial deal.

How to watch Pluribus

"Pluribus" is streaming exclusively on Apple TV worldwide. The show is being created in house by Apple, and the streamer has already ordered two seasons.

Out of the country when the show debuts? Not a problem, as you can still watch it on your streaming service of choice using a VPN. You'll be able to connect to the service you've paid for, no matter where you are (on Earth, it won't work in space, sorry).

What does the word Pluribus mean?

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Unless you're extremely adept at Scrabble or work as a professional linguist or lexicographer, the vast majority of fans will have only a vague notion of what the word pluribus actually means.

You might recognize the word from "E Pluribus Unum" — the Latin phrase and official U.S. motto seen on American currency. It means "Out of many, one," and signifies how the United States was initially forged via the historic joining together of the 13 original colonies.

Linguistically speaking, pluribus is defined as the ablative plural of the Latin word for plus or more. The title refers to the series' universal optimism pandemic that has somehow swept the planet, creating one unnaturally cheerful global society out of the planet's billions of inhabitants.

What is the show Pluribus about?

Rhea Seehorn plays a depressed romance novelist in Vince Gilligan's "Pluribus" (Image credit: Apple TV)

Rod Serling's "The Twilight Zone" set the standard for thought-provoking science fiction and fantasy fare back in the 1960s, and Vince Gilligan's "Pluribus" certainly plumbs the depths of the iconic series' core existential themes and examinations of human connections and individuality.

Gilligan has also gone on the record about his "mild" sci-fi show being influenced by 1956's "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" and those hive-minded cybernetic aliens of "Star Trek" known as The Borg.

In "Pluribus", Rhea Seehorn ("Better Call Saul") portrays Carol Sturka, a sad historical romance novelist living in a mundane corner of Albuquerque, New Mexico who is somehow immune to a contentment-inducing virus that's infected humanity. According to the official synopsis, this "most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness."

Pluribus trailer & teasers

The first cryptic Lynchian-style teasers for "Pluribus" hit the internet this past summer, depicting oddities like people licking donuts and garbage-collecting drones struggling at their job.

A full trailer was released Oct. 22, 2025, that offers a bit more unsettling clues and reveals more of the show's darkly comedic tones. You can see them below:

Pluribus — Date Announcement | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Pluribus — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Who are the Pluribus creators and cast?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The signature creative hand responsible for "Pluribus" is executive producer, writer, and showrunner Vince Gilligan, the visionary filmmaker responsible for "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul."

"What interests me about this show and the possibilities for it is that people, I hope, can watch it and say, 'What would the world be like if everybody got along?,'" Gilligan told EW . "There's probably a bit of wish fulfillment in the idea of this show."

As we mentioned earlier, Rhea Seehorn ("Better Call Saul") leads the show as Carol Sturka, a historical romance novelist and apparently the only miserable person left on Earth.

Rounding out the "Pluribus" cast is Carlos Manuel Vesga ("The Luckiest Man in America"), Karolina Wydra ("Sneaky Pete"), Miriam Shor ("American Fiction"), and Samba Schutte ("Our Flag Means Death"). Directors include Gilligan himself, Gordon Smith, Zetna Fuentes, and Gandja Monteiro.

(Image credit: AMC / Apple TV)

Is Pluribus connected to Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul?

No.

While it comes to us from the same creative minds, and even though it's set in the exact same southwestern U.S. city as those two all-time fan-favorite series, "Pluribus" is set in its own universe and has no connection to the Breaking Bad universe.

There are some connections beyond Vince Gilligan's creative hand, though, as the lead actress, Rhea Seehorn, will be a familiar face to fans of Better Call Saul, as she played Kim Wexler in the show. Pluribus is also set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, just like the Breaking Bad shows and spinoffs.