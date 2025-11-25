Black Friday Disney Plus deal: Save over 60% and get Disney Plus for just $4.99 a month or $90 for a year
You can save over 60% on this Disney Plus Black Friday deal as the Disney Plus and Hulu bundle is reduced to just $4.99 a month: Great value for sci-fi fans.
If you're a fan of sci-fi or looking for a bargain, then this Disney Plus Black Friday deal is what you're looking for as the bundle that includes Hulu is now just $4.99 a month.
Save over 60% on the Disney Plus and Hulu bundle and get it for just $4.99 a month when you sign up directly with Disney.
Both Disney Plus and Hulu are among the best streaming services and best value streaming services for sci-fi fans and now you can save over 60% on a bundle for 12 months. This is undoubtedly one of the best streaming deals currently available. That's 12 months of watching all the Star Wars movies, Marvel movies and TV shows, Avatar movies, Alien movies, Predator movies and so much more, with over 60% off. But you'll have to hurry, as this Black Friday streaming deal ends on December 1.
Save over 60% on Disney Plus and Hulu (with ads) for 12 months, so you get access to massive sci-fi franchises like Star Wars, Alien, Marvel, Predator, Avatar and of course, Disney and Hulu's huge library of original and blockbuster content.
Alex has been an E-commerce writer with space.com for four and a half years, which means, among other things, he searches for deals for a living and writes about the ones worth getting. In particular, he's covered streaming deals for years now, too and it's something he's passionate about as he spends a lot of his own time viewing the content on the streaming services he writes about.
- Our Black Friday hub is back, where we highlight all the best deals of Black Friday 2025.
- We've also got you covered with reviews and rankings of the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.