Beat the Paramount+ price hike with this half-price Black Friday Walmart+ deal

News
By published

Annoyed that you'll have to pay even more to watch Starfleet Academy? Thanks to this Walmart+ deal, you can get a full year of Paramount+ for just $50, beating the January Paramount+ price rise.

Walmart Plus&#039;s logo with the Paramount and Peacock logos on a purple background with the Space.com Black Friday deals badge in the upper left corner..
(Image credit: Walmart / Peacock / Paramount)

Walmart is offering an excellent streaming deal, which will net you Peacock or Paramount+ for just $49.99. Paramount+ is raising its prices in January, to $90 for a full year, so this 12-month Black Friday deal is your chance to beat the price hike.

Save $50 on twelve months of Walmart Plus this Black Friday, giving you access to Paramount Plus or Peacock.

Paramount Plus
Save 50% ($49)
Paramount Plus: was $98 now $49 at Walmart

Enjoy a whole year of Walmart+ for less than $50 and, including amongst the various benefits, you get 12 months of Peacock or Paramount+, your choice, and you can change every three months.

View Deal

Looking forward to watching Star Trek: Starfleet Academy this January? Paramount+ is the only place to catch it, plus you can watch virtually every Star Trek show and movie. If you're a sci-fi fan, you'll be astonished by the sheer choice of content on offer. Never watched the old Twilight Zone series? Fire up Paramount Plus and see what you've been missing. It doesn't matter if you don't live near a Walmart, this is your chance to claim a great sci-fi streaming deal.

Paul is a wizard at tracking down the best streaming deals.
Alexander Cox
Paul is a wizard at tracking down the best streaming deals.
Alexander Cox

Alexander Cox is one of Space's e-commerce experts and excels at tracking down streaming deals. He has a love of sci-fi, Star Wars included, and also has an eye for space news, games, tech and toys.

Image 1 of 5