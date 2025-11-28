Walmart is offering an excellent streaming deal, which will net you Peacock or Paramount+ for just $49.99. Paramount+ is raising its prices in January, to $90 for a full year, so this 12-month Black Friday deal is your chance to beat the price hike.

Save $50 on twelve months of Walmart Plus this Black Friday, giving you access to Paramount Plus or Peacock.

But, hang on, Walmart+ isn't a streaming service, is it? No, but in an effort to compete with Amazon Prime, Walmart+ includes access to Paramount+ or Peacock. Even better, you can switch streaming services every 90 days. On top of that, there are a host of other benefits such as free delivery, early access to sales and Burger King discounts.

From movies like Total Recall and Interstellar to the Star Trek catalogue and beyond, we think Peacock and Paramount Plus are two of the best streaming services for sci-fi fans. How will you choose between the two? You don't have to! While you can't get both streaming services at the same time, you can switch every 90 days.

Save 50% ($49) Paramount Plus: was $98 now $49 at Walmart Enjoy a whole year of Walmart+ for less than $50 and, including amongst the various benefits, you get 12 months of Peacock or Paramount+, your choice, and you can change every three months.

Looking forward to watching Star Trek: Starfleet Academy this January? Paramount+ is the only place to catch it, plus you can watch virtually every Star Trek show and movie. If you're a sci-fi fan, you'll be astonished by the sheer choice of content on offer. Never watched the old Twilight Zone series? Fire up Paramount Plus and see what you've been missing. It doesn't matter if you don't live near a Walmart, this is your chance to claim a great sci-fi streaming deal.

Paul is a wizard at tracking down the best streaming deals. Paul is a wizard at tracking down the best streaming deals. Alexander Cox E-commerce Staff Writer Alexander Cox is one of Space's e-commerce experts and excels at tracking down streaming deals. He has a love of sci-fi, Star Wars included, and also has an eye for space news, games, tech and toys.