Star Trek streaming guide: Where to watch the Star Trek movies and TV shows online

With legacy shows, new debuts, and a baker’s dozen of movies, there’s plenty of Star Trek to watch and it’s all available online, but finding which streaming service has which shows can feel like hunting for a cloaked Bird of Prey. That’s why we’ve put together our Star Trek streaming guide to help you figure out where to watch the Star Trek movies and TV shows.

Given the plethora of streaming services available, it wouldn’t be hard to imagine one dedicated to all things Trek, but alas, one has yet to materialize. In absence of Star Trek+ (or whatever it would be called), it would then make sense for everything Trek to have a single home, but that’s not true, either. To stream the full Starfleet catalog, you’ll need several different subscriptions — or be willing to shell out the coin for rentals or purchases.

Two caveats when using this Star Trek streaming guide. First, this is only applicable to the US and UK. Streaming licenses vary by service and country, so what’s on Netflix in one may be on Hulu in another — if it’s there at all. Second, this guide is accurate as of its writing, but digital content flows between streaming channels regularly. We’ll keep this guide updated as and when things change, but we don’t have warp drive over here.

How to stream the Star Trek Movies in the US

The Star Trek movies can be divided into three tidy groups: the original cast, the Next Generation cast, and the reboot cast. So perhaps it’s appropriate that to view the full complement, you need access to three streaming services.

While the films were (almost) on Paramount+ at one point, that’s no longer the case. The original films shifted over to AMC+ thanks to a deal made before the Paramount+ rebrand and digital push. They should shift back to Paramount+ at some point, but that still wouldn’t make the portfolio complete, as Star Trek (2009) is only available on Netflix. Just to add to the mess, it’s the only Trek film on Netflix.

Here’s how to stream the Star Trek movies in the US, in order of release:

Star Trek: The Motion Picture — AMC+*

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan — AMC+*

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock — AMC+*

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home — AMC+*

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier — AMC+*

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country — AMC+*

Star Trek: Generations — Paramount+

Star Trek: First Contact — Paramount+

Star Trek: Insurrection — Paramount+

Star Trek: Nemesis — Paramount+

Star Trek (2009) — Netflix

Star Trek: Into Darkness — Paramount+

Star Trek: Beyond — Paramount+

* AMC+ is available as a channel via several streaming services. We have linked to Amazon Prime Video.

How to stream the Star Trek Movies in the UK

Streaming Star Trek gets a little more complicated in the UK, where Paramount+ doesn’t exist. As a result, the movies are spread out over several streaming services and you’re usually going to have to pay to rent or buy them.

It looks like Paramount has stopped offering out deals to stream Star Trek movies in the UK in preparation for Paramount Plus coming to the UK in 2023. Star Trek Nemesis and Star Trek (2009) can both be found on NowTV, and Star Trek Beyond can be found on Amazon Prime Video, but that’s it for streaming subscription services.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture — Virgin TV Go, Apple TV*, Google Play*, Amazon*

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan — Virgin TV Go, Apple TV*, Google Play*, Amazon*

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock — Virgin TV Go, Apple TV*, Google Play*, Amazon*

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home — Virgin TV Go, Apple TV*, Google Play*, Amazon*

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier — Virgin TV Go, Apple TV*, Google Play*, Amazon*

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country — Virgin TV Go, Apple TV*, Google Play*, Amazon*

Star Trek: Generations — Google Play*, Amazon*, Apple TV*

Star Trek: First Contact — Google Play*, Amazon*, Apple TV*

Star Trek: Insurrection — Google Play*, Amazon*, Apple TV*

Star Trek: Nemesis — NowTV, Google Play*, Amazon*, Apple TV*

Star Trek (2009) — NowTV, Google Play*, Amazon*, Apple TV*

Star Trek: Into Darkness — Google Play*, Amazon*, Apple TV*

Star Trek: Beyond — Amazon Prime Video, Google Play*, Apple TV*

* available to rent or buy

How to stream the Star Trek TV shows in the US

Things are a bit tidier when it comes to Star Trek on the small screen. Paramount+ not only has every episode of every legacy Trek show, it’s also the home of all the new Star Trek programming, such as Picard and Strange New Worlds. If you’re a Trekkie, you absolutely want to have Paramount+ to keep up with the object of your affection.

If your relationship with Trek is a little more casual — or Paramount+ isn’t an option — Netflix has much of the legacy Star Trek programming that you’d want to see. It doesn’t have the masterpiece that is The Animated Series (cough), but it does have The Next Generation, which is arguably what most low-key Trek fans want to watch, anyway.

It’s pretty simple. If you want to watch the new Star Trek shows, you have to have Paramount+, but if you’re in the mood for older programming, you can also use Netflix.

Star Trek: The Original Series — Paramount+

Star Trek: The Next Generation — Paramount+, Netflix

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine — Paramount+, Netflix

Star Trek: Voyager — Paramount+

Star Trek: Enterprise — Paramount+

Star Trek: Discovery — Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard — Paramount+

Star Trek: Short Treks — Paramount+

Star Trek: Lower Decks — Paramount+

Star Trek: Prodigy — Paramount+

Star Trek: The Animated Series — Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — Paramount+

How to stream the Star Trek TV shows in the UK

Not having Paramount+ hurts a little less when it comes to streaming Star Trek shows in the UK. Similar to folks across the pond, Netflix is home to all of the legacy programming, as well as Discovery. For Picard and Lower Decks, you’ll have to hop over to Amazon Prime. The animated Star Trek: Prodigy will debut on Paramount+ when it’s rolled out on Sky platforms in 2022. Strange New Worlds will almost certainly follow suit, though it’s hard to say exactly when.

Star Trek: The Original Series — Netflix

Star Trek: The Next Generation — Netflix

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine — Netflix

Star Trek: Star Trek: Voyager — Netflix

Star Trek: Enterprise — Netflix

Star Trek: Discovery — Netflix

Star Trek: Picard — Amazon Prime Video

Star Trek: Short Treks — Netflix*

Star Trek: Lower Decks — Amazon Prime Video

Star Trek: Prodigy — Coming 2022 to Paramount+

Star Trek: The Animated Series — Netflix

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — TBD

*Scroll down to the Trailers & More section of the Star Trek Discovery entry.