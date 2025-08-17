See a trio of spectacular star clusters brighten the summer sky in August 2025

(Image credit: NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA); Acknowledgment: C. Bailyn (Yale University), W. Lewin (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), A. Sarajedini (University of Florida), and W. van Altena (Yale University))

Warm mid-August summer nights offer prime conditions for spotting three magnificent star clusters visible to northern-hemisphere skywatchers in the coming months.

Star clusters are gravitationally bound groups of stars that formed from the same interstellar cloud. These stellar hives range in size from a dozen to hundreds of members and are categorized as open clusters or globular clusters.

Open star clusters typically reside in the dense spiral arms of the Milky Way, where the gravity of passing stars can tug at their outermost members, pulling them apart over the course of millions of years.In contrast, globular clusters are usually found in the galactic halo, above and below the disk. These tightly bound, spherical swarms often contain hundreds of thousands of stellar bodies and play host to some of the oldest stars in our galaxy.

The Milky Way hosts roughly 150 globular clusters and over 1,000 open star clusters, some of which are bright enough to appear as a milky smudge of light to the naked eye from a dark sky location. The deep space targets are easier to spot if you allow half an hour for your eyes to adapt to the dark and scan with averted vision (targeting areas just off-center), where the light-detecting cells — called rods — that excel at 'scotopic' low-light vision are focused.

Viewing with the aid of 10x50 binoculars will bring the light cast by a stellar cluster into sharper focus, or even allow you to resolve some of its brighter constituent stars. A telescope with an aperture of 6 inches or more will help reveal the truly magnificent nature of the spectacular star cities that populate the night sky.

A trio of star clusters to spot in August 2025.

The Great Hercules Cluster (M13)

The Hercules globular star cluster captured using the Vaonis Vespera Pro. (Image credit: Daisy Dobrijevic)

The Great Hercules Cluster, also known as Messier 13, is located some 25,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Hercules, which can be found nestled between the bright stars Vega and Arcturus, according to EarthSky.org. Once you've found it in the hours following sunset, try to identify the diamond-like formation of four stars at the heart of the constellation, known as the 'Keystone' asterism. If you need a little help, a smartphone astronomy app can guide you right to your target.

The Hercules cluster found near Arcturus in the night sky. (Image credit: Starry Night Software)

Sweep your binoculars or telescope between the two Keystone stars closest to the nearby constellation Bootes — Zeta Herculis and Eta Herculis — and you'll spot the ancient light cast out by the 100,000-strong stars of the Hercules globular cluster.

The Hyades open star cluster

A Hubble view of the Hyades open cluster, alongside the red star Aldebaran, which can be seen towards the upper left of the image. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, and STScI)

Look to the eastern horizon in the hours preceding dawn in August to find the constellation Taurus twinkling to the upper right of Venus and Jupiter. The Hyades is visible as a sideways 'V' formation of stars that represents the bull's face to the right of its two horns, Elnath and Tianguan (Zeta Tauri).

A starmap showing the positions of the Hyades and Pleiades star clusters in the context of the constellation Taurus. (Image credit: MARK GARLICK/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY)

At a distance of just 150 light-years, the Hyades is one of the closest open star clusters to Earth. Aldebaran, the red star that represents the 'right eye' of the bull, appears to be part of the cluster, but is actually located a mere 65 light-years from us.

The Pleiades open star cluster (M45)

A view of the Pleiades star cluster in space (Image credit: Starry Night)

The Pleiades is one of the most famous open clusters in the night sky. It plays host to over a thousand white-blue stars, though its appearance is dominated by its seven brightest members when viewed through binoculars, hence its nickname, the 'Seven Sisters'.

In mid-August, you'll find the Pleiades roughly 10 degrees above the Hyades in the early morning sky — roughly the width of your clenched fist held at arm's length.

