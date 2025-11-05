See the moon meet up with the Seven Sisters of the Pleiades early on Nov. 6

Look to the western sky in the hours preceding dawn on Nov. 6 to see the moon shine close to the constellation Taurus and the stars of the Pleiades open cluster.

The 94%-lit moon will appear roughly halfway up the western sky in the hours before sunrise on Nov. 6, with the stars of the Pleiades appearing as a hazy patch of light 5 degrees to its upper left — though they'll be a challenge to spot in the glow of the bright near- full moon . Remember, the width of your three middle fingers held at arm's length spans roughly 5 degrees in the night sky.

A pair of 10x50 binoculars will help reveal the seven brightest stars of the Pleiades open cluster — Merope, Electra, Maia, Taygete, Asterope, Alcyone and Celaeno, the "Seven Sisters" — along with a phalanx of dimmer stars belonging to the 1,000strong stellar hive.

Look 5 degrees to the lower left of the Pleiades to find the patch of sky containing Uranus . The distant ice giant has a magnitude — or brightness — of just +5.6, rendering it incredibly difficult to spot with the naked eye even under perfect dark sky conditions.

The moon approaches the Seven sisters on the evening of November 5th (Image credit: Chris Vaughan/Starry Night)

However, a telescope with an aperture of 8-inches or more will reveal Uranus as a tiny blue dot in the eyepiece under good atmospheric conditions. That may sound unimpressive until you remember what you're looking at — a titanic world four times the size of Earth , which is separated from us by a gulf of 1.72 billion miles (2.78 billion kilometers)!

