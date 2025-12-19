2 of Earth's rarest lightning phenomena captured simultaneously in once-in-a-lifetime photo
A photographer in Italy captured an ultra-rare elve and red sprite flashing above the Alps in a single breathtaking moment.
For a fleeting moment on Nov. 26, the night sky above northern Italy delivered a spectacle so rare that even seasoned skywatchers might never witness it in a lifetime.
From his home in Possagno, nestled in the foothills of the Italian Alps, photographer Valter Binotto captured an image showing two of Earth's rarest phenomena, an elve and a sprite, appearing at the same time.
Elves and sprites belong to a family of electrical flashes known as Transient Luminous Events (TLEs), which occur high above thunderstorms rather than within them. While ordinary lightning strikes downward between clouds or toward the ground, TLEs ignite the thin air near the edge of space.
An elve appears as a vast ghostly red ring that can grow to be 300 miles (480 kilometers) across and last for less than a thousandth of a second, according to NOAA. They form when a powerful lightning strike sends an electromagnetic pulse upward into the ionosphere, causing nitrogen molecules to glow briefly in red light, according to NASA. Their fleeting nature makes them exceptionally difficult to photograph.
Sprites, by contrast, often resemble crimson jellyfish or branching tendrils rising above thunderstorms. They are the most commonly observed type of TLE, but they are still elusive, unpredictable and last only milliseconds. Projects like Spritacular invite photographers worldwide to document sprites and related phenomena to help scientists better understand how thunderstorms interact with Earth's upper atmosphere.
Catching either even on camera. Capturing both in a single frame is extraordinary. "This has been one of the most surprising and exciting photos I've ever taken," Binotto told Space.com in an email. "Elves are already very rare, and the double phenomenon even more so. I don't think there are similar photographs today."
To capture the image, Binotto used a Sony A7S with a 50mm f/1.4 lens. The photo is a frame taken from a video recorded at 25 frames per second.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Binotto is no stranger to chasing the impossible. This marks the third elve he has photographed from his home in Possagno, but the addition of a sprite takes his TLE photography to a whole new level.
If this rare sky spectacle has you feeling inspired to try capturing the night sky yourself, be sure to check out our guides to the best cameras for astrophotography and the best lenses for astrophotography.
Editor's Note: If you snap an interesting Earth or space photo and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com
Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.