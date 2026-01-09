Aurora chaser catches a fox basking in the glow of Finland's legendary 'fox fires' (photos)

A magical encounter in northern Finland blends ancient folklore, swirling auroras and an unexpectedly curious fox.

a fox is perfectly poised under a swirling ribbon of green light in the sky - the northern lights
A fox enthusiatically joins the hunt for the northern lights. (Image credit: Dennis Lehtonen)

In Finnish folklore, the northern lights are created when a mythical fox races across the Arctic tundra, its tail sweeping snow into the sky and setting it ablaze. Those glowing sparks, the story goes, become auroras — a legend reflected in the Finnish word revontulet, which literally translates to "fox fires."

That ancient myth feels uncannily real in a remarkable set of astrophotos captured by Dennis Lehtonen in December 2022 in northern Finland.

Three of the photographs were taken on the same night, with moonlight brightening the Arctic landscape.

a fox stands under a swirling green northern lights display in the sky above.
(Image credit: Dennis Lehtonen)

The fourth photo was captured a week later, when the fox returned for another round of aurora chasing. Though in this instance, it was Lehtonen who was doing most of the chasing as the sly fox made off with his gloves that he'd set down while sorting out his camera.

The cheeky fox returned a week later to join in on the aurora chasing once more beneath Finland's night sky. (Image credit: Dennis Lehtonen)

"Whenever I would attempt to approach it, trying to get the gloves back, it would run away, but eventually returned them with fingers missing," Lehtonen told Space.com in an email.

Lehtonen captured the images near the remote village of Kilpisjärvi, located deep inside the Arctic Circle and known for its dark skies and frequent aurora displays.

"My original reason for moving and living in this small village, Kilpisjärvi, home to a hundred people, was my aurora hobby. I lived there for a year, but then I continued moving to Greenland," Lehtonen continued.

Daisy Dobrijevic
Daisy Dobrijevic
Reference Editor

Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase!

