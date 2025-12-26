A telescope under a star-filled sky hints at what’s possible on your first nights of observing.

If you’ve just unboxed a telescope for Christmas 2025, you’re in luck. Not only is a waxing crescent moon in the evening sky in the week between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, but Jupiter is riding high — looking like a “Christmas Star” — and some of the best deep-sky objects are at their best. There’s even a full moon coming — the Wolf Supermoon — in the first week of 2026.

The trick with a new telescope is not to chase everything at once; the best gift you can give yourself when starting in astronomy is patience. Your first nights should be about getting comfortable: setting up, choosing the right magnification and aiming at bright, forgiving targets rather than hunting for “faint fuzzies” in a night sky you cannot yet navigate.

Setting up for the first time

Before you think about what to look at, make sure your telescope is ready to use while it’s still light outside. Use the instructions in the box to assemble it, taking your time to get it right. Take it outside and level the tripod, tighten all the clamps, familiarize yourself with what the various knobs and levers do, and which direction they move, and — perhaps most importantly — get your finder aligned by using a distant object, such as a tree. Once what you see in the finder and eyepiece are identical, you’re ready to use it for astronomy. Setting up in daylight also gives the telescope time to cool down before night arrives; a cold telescope will give you sharper views.

Finding the moon

A crescent moon makes an ideal first target. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first thing most new telescope owners want to do is to get a close-up of the moon. Luckily, the last week of December 2025 is the sweet spot for observing the moon in the evening, helping you learn your way around a telescope. The moon is waxing from a thick crescent in the southwest on Christmas Day through to first quarter on Dec. 27, when it’s half-lit and visible in the south after dark. It will be easy to find as soon as it gets dark — about 30 minutes after sunset — so it's perfect for practising pointing and focusing on the moon's bright limb.

Most beginner telescopes come with two eyepieces — 10mm and 25mm. Start with the low-power 25mm eyepiece, whose low magnification and wide field of view are handy for locating objects. If you have a red dot finder, point it at the moon, and a bright light will appear in the eyepiece. Adjust the focus until it becomes sharp. Concentrate your gaze on the terminator, the dividing line between light and dark on the moon, and you’ll see shadowed craters and mountains. Now is the time to switch to the medium-power 10mm eyepiece.

Try to get your telescope on the moon before it reaches first quarter phase, after which the shadows get shorter. Full moon is not the best time to point a telescope at the moon because the light is flat and so bright, but it can be fun during a moonrise.

Navigating the night sky

The winter night sky is packed with iconic constellations and deep-sky objects. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Patterns of stars that make up constellations are irrelevant to a telescope because it sees straight through them, right? Not so. Using a telescope properly is only possible once you know the basic geography of the night sky — so think of constellations as regions, counties or states, within which are objects of interest such as star clusters, galaxies and nebulae.

In late December and January evenings from the Northern Hemisphere, constellations including Orion, Taurus, Auriga and Gemini dominate the southeast sky. In late 2025 and early 2026, Jupiter is shining brightly within this region, too. Together, they form a ready-made roadmap for a new telescope owner to navigate. With the naked eye, find Orion’s Belt, trace up to bright Capella in Auriga and over to the Pleiades open cluster (M45) in Taurus.

From the Southern Hemisphere, Orion appears the other way up and in the northeast, with Taurus nearby. Bright stars Sirius and Canopus blaze low in the south, with the Southern Cross rising beneath.