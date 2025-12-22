Northern lights may be visible in 10 states tonight

Auroras may be visible from Alaska to Idaho as incoming speedy solar wind continues to buffet Earth's magnetic field.

The northern lights may put on another show across the U.S. tonight as speedy solar wind from an Earth-facing coronal hole is forecast to spark minor (G1) geomagnetic storm conditions, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center.

Geomagnetic activity is expected to reach minor (G1) storm levels overnight, which could be good news for aurora chasers as it raises the chance of seeing the northern lights in mid-latitudes.

Space weather forecasters say Earth will remain under the influence of the fast solar wind through Dec. 24 , potentially offering aurora chasers several opportunities to catch the display over the festive season.

Where can I see the northern lights tonight?

Aurora forecast for tonight courtesy of NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. (Image credit: Map: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, background image: Daisy Dobrijevic. Graphic created in Canva Pro.)

States that could see auroras tonight

Based on the latest NOAA aurora forecast map , the following 10 U.S. states appear fully or partially above the aurora view line:

Alaska Washington North Dakota Minnesota Montana Maine Michigan Wisconsin South Dakota Idaho

Remember, auroras can be fickle creatures. The list is based on current forecast data, but if conditions strengthen and skies are clear, auroras could reach much farther south than expected.

Then again, if conditions don't align, we might end up with a "nothing burger" and no auroras at all.

Northern Hemisphere aurora forecast courtesy of the U.K. Met Office

What time should I look for the northern lights tonight?

The northern lights could be visible across 10 U.S. states tonight (Dec. 22-23) as soon as it gets dark, so it's worth keeping an eye on the sky throughout the evening, especially in areas with clear, dark skies.

According to NOAA's 3-day forecast , geomagnetic storm activity is expected to be best at the following times:

4 p.m. - 10 p.m. EST (2100-0300 GMT): Minor G1 level storming possible

How can I see the northern lights from where I live?

If you live in one of the 10 U.S. states forecasted to catch a glimpse of the northern lights tonight, there are a few things you can do to give yourself the best chance of seeing them.

Find a north-facing vantage point with a clear view of the northern horizon, as far from light pollution as possible.

Use your phone camera to scan the sky, as a phone camera is great at picking up faint auroras before your eyes spot them. This will give you a good idea of which direction to focus your attention.

Try and let your eyes adapt to the dark for at least 30 minutes; this will help your night vision develop.

Wear warm clothing! Part of the fun of aurora hunting is the chase. Be prepared to sit or stand for hours if conditions are looking promising, as you won't want to miss the show when it starts!

We recommend downloading a space weather app that provides aurora forecasts based on your location. One option I use is "My Aurora Forecast & Alerts," available for both iOS and Android . However, any similar app should work well.