Northern lights may be visible in 15 states tonight

Auroras may be visible from Alaska to New York tonight as an incoming stream of speedy solar wind sets the stage for some potentially dazzling northern lights.

The northern lights may appear in skies across the northern U.S. tonight (Jan. 16), according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center.

Earth is currently being buffeted by a high-speed solar wind stream from a colossal coronal hole on the sun . When this speedy solar wind arrives at Earth, it can impact our magnetosphere enough to cause periods of geomagnetic storming at the minor (G1) to moderate (G2) levels. This, in turn, can lead to impressive aurora displays.

According to NOAA's SWPC , this current speedy solar wind stream could trigger minor (G1) geomagnetic storm conditions with a chance of isolated moderate (G2) storming at times through Jan. 18. If G2 levels are reached, auroras could extend farther south than usual, with possible visibility as far south as parts of the northern U.S., including states like Idaho and New York, as well as Canada and northern Europe.

Where can I see the northern lights tonight?

Possible aurora view line for tonight courtesy of NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. (Image credit: Map: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, background image: Daisy Dobrijevic. Graphic created in Canva.)

States that could see auroras tonight

Based on the latest NOAA aurora forecast map, the following 15 U.S. states appear fully or partially above the aurora view line:

Alaska North Dakota Minnesota Montana Wisconsin Michigan South Dakota Idaho Maine Vermont New Hampshire Washington Iowa Wyoming New York

But remember, auroras can be very fickle. The list is based on current forecast data at the time of publication, but if conditions strengthen, northern lights could reach much farther south than expected. Equally, if conditions don't align, we could end up twiddling our thumbs, with no auroras at all.

Northern Hemisphere aurora forecast courtesy of the U.K. Met Office

What time should I look for the northern lights tonight?

The northern lights could be visible across 15 U.S. states tonight (Jan. 16-17) as soon as it gets dark, so it's worth keeping an eye on the sky (and your aurora alerts) throughout the evening, especially in areas with clear, dark skies.

According to NOAA's 3-day forecast , geomagnetic storm activity is expected to be best at the following times:

1 a.m. - 7 a.m. EST (0600-1200 GMT): Minor (G1) geomagnetic storm conditions possible.

How can I see the northern lights from where I live?

If you're in one of the 15 U.S. states where auroras might make an appearance tonight, a little preparation can go a long way toward improving your odds of seeing them.

Start by finding a spot with an unobstructed view toward north, preferably somewhere dark and well away from city lights. The clearer your view of the northern horizon, the better. Start scanning the sky with your phone's camera as they are usually good at picking up faint auroral glows that aren't immediately obvious to the naked eye, helping you identify where activity may be starting. Dark adaptation is crucial and often overlooked when aurora chasing. If you can, give your eyes at least 30 minutes to fully adjust to the darkness so you can detect subtle auroral features. Keep in mind that even a quick look at a bright light or phone screen can reset the process, forcing you to start over Dress for the wait. Aurora shows can be unpredictable and if conditions look promising you may find yourself waiting outside for a while. Make sure to wear plenty of layers!

We recommend downloading a space weather app that provides aurora forecasts based on your location. One option I use is "My Aurora Forecast & Alerts," available for both iOS and Android . However, any similar app should work well. I also use the "Space Weather Live" app, which is available on iOS and Android , to get a deeper understanding of whether the current space weather conditions are favorable for aurora sightings.