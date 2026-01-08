February full moon 2026: When, where and how to see the Snow Moon

February's full moon will reach peak illumination at 5:09 p.m. EST (2209 GMT) on Feb. 1, when the moon's orbit places it directly opposite the sun in Earth's sky, making it appear fully lit from our perspective.

The February full moon is often called the " Snow Moon ", in reference to the heavy snowfall that often coats the ground that time of year.

When to see the February full moon

Gaze eastward at sunset on Feb. 1 to witness the full Snow Moon slip over the horizon, close to the stars of the constellation Cancer, the Crab. It will appear particularly large while close to the skyline thanks to a phenomenon known as the "moon illusion", which tricks our brains into thinking that the lunar disk is larger when close to foreground objects, even though its angular size remains unchanged.

Earth's atmosphere can also tint the Snow Moon a yellow or orange hue, as shorter blue wavelengths of light reflected from its surface are scattered during its prolonged journey through Earth's atmosphere.

The table below displays local full moon timings for when the moon is 100% illuminated for a handful of cities spread across the globe (note local moonrise and moonset times will vary depending on your location):

Swipe to scroll horizontally Local full moon timings City Local time New York 5:09 p.m. EST on Feb. 1 London 10:09 p.m. GMT on Feb. 1 Beijing 6:09 a.m. CST on Feb. 2 Tokyo 7:09 a.m. JST on Feb. 2 Sydney 9:09 a.m. AEDT on Feb. 2

Why it's called the Snow Moon

February's full moon is also known as the Snow Moon, in reference to the abundance of snow that falls in the mid-winter month. It has also been called the "Hungry Moon" to reflect the lack of food available in the winter months and also as the "Bear Moon" by some Indigenous North American tribes to mark the period when bear cubs are born, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac .

It's also sometimes known as the "Storm Moon" for the tumultuous weather that occasionally grips the Northern Hemisphere in the month of February, per the Royal Observatory Greenwich .

Cultural traditions and festivals

The February full moon coincides with Guru Ravidas Jayanti, a celebration marking the birth of the Indian spiritual leader Guru Ravidas, whose teachings emphasized equality and challenged the caste systemThe festival is observed with processions, holy baths and acts of worship.

In India, the day of the full moon is also known as Magha Purnima, when devotees engage in acts of charity, fasting and prayer, according to The Economic Times .

What else to see in the sky around the full moon

Around this time, you may notice Jupiter appearing as a brilliant "evening star" high above the eastern horizon, with the bright stars Castor and Pollux of the constellation Gemini shining to its left. Jupiter will make for a brilliant stargazing target in early February, less than a month after reaching opposition on Jan. 10, when it sat opposite the sun in Earth's sky, heralding its brightest appearance in 2026.

The familiar stars of the constellation Orion , the Hunter, will be visible twinkling to the right of Jupiter on the night of Feb. 1, with the light of the red giant star Aldebaran, which represents one of the eyes of the great bull represented in the constellation Taurus, winking above.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the Snow Moon in February. (Image credit: Misha Kaminsky/Getty Images)

Regulus — which represents the heart of the lion in the constellation Leo — can be found shining a little over 10 degrees to the lower left of the lunar disk as it rises higher in the winter sky. On the following night (Feb. 2), the moon will pass directly in front of Regulus, occulting the star for observers across parts of North America and Africa, according to In-the-Sky.org .

Meanwhile, Saturn will be visible as a bright point of light shining above the western horizon at sunset on Feb. 1, close to the stars of the constellation Pisces, though the ringed planet will set swiftly out of view less than four hours after sundown.

Look to the east at sunset on Feb. 1 to see the fully-lit Snow Moon shine less than 10 degrees — roughly the width of your outstretched fist — to the lower left of the Beehive Cluster, which lurks in the heart of the constellation Cancer. The vast open cluster plays host to roughly 1,000 bright young stars, though its light will be incredibly challenging to spot in the glare of the full Snow Moon.

Observing tips

February's full moon is an excellent opportunity to explore the lunar seas that served as landing sites for the Apollo-era missions of the 1960s & 70 s, as the entirety of Earth's natural satellite is bathed in the light of the sun.

Why not also try your hand at astrophotography by using a DSLR camera and telephoto lens to capture the scarred face of the lunar disk and track how the shifting shadows alter its appearance throughout the month? Be sure to make use of our expert guide to photographing the moon , along with our picks of the best cameras and lenses for astrophotography , if you want to switch out or improve your equipment.

Top tips to photograph the moon

Use a tripod to keep your camera as steady as possible.

Use a remote shutter/timer to prevent camera wobble.

A smartphone stargazing app can help you find the exact point of moonrise on your local horizon.

can help you find the exact point of moonrise on your local horizon. A lens with a focal length of 12-50 mm is useful for landscape photography, while a focal length of at least 400 mm is advised for capturing more detailed views of the lunar surface.

The moon can be made to appear particularly large while close to the horizon next to foreground objects, where it may take on an orange-yellow appearance thanks to Rayleigh scattering. A cleaner, more "classic" view can be captured as it soars high overhead.

Upcoming full moons

Swipe to scroll horizontally Month Full moon name Date and time March Worm Moon Mar. 3, 6:38 a.m. EST (1138 GMT) April Pink Moon Apr. 1, 11:12 p.m. EDT (0312 GMT April 2) May Flower Moon May 1, 1.23 p.m. EDT (1723 GMT)

These times mark the exact instant of full illumination. Your own moonrise or moonset may be hours earlier or later, depending on your location. For the best viewing plan, use an app such as Stellarium or SkySafari 7 Pro to find your local moonrise time.

Editor's Note: Did you capture a stunning picture of the moon and want to share it with Space.com's readers? Then please send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.