Northern lights may be visible in 18 states tonight

Heads up aurora chasers! The northern lights may light up skies across the northern U.S. tonight (Jan. 2-3) according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC).

An incoming coronal mass ejection (CME) — a vast plume of plasma and magnetic field from the sun — is forecast to deliver Earth a blow sometime on late Jan. 2 but more likely in the early hours of Jan. 3, according to the U.K. Met Office . If it arrives as expected, the CME could trigger minor (G1) to moderate (G2) geomagnetic storm conditions .

This is good news for aurora chasers as it raises the chance of seeing the northern lights at mid-latitudes.

Where can I see the northern lights tonight?

States that could see auroras tonight

Aurora forecast courtesy of NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. (Image credit: Map: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center. Graphic created in Canva Pro.)

Based on the latest NOAA aurora forecast map , the following 18 U.S. states appear fully or partially above the aurora view line:

Alaska North Dakota Minnesota Montana Wisconsin South Dakota Michigan Idaho Maine Vermont New Hampshire Washington Iowa Oregon New York Wyoming Nebraska Illinois

But remember, auroras can be very fickle. The list is based on current forecast data at the time of publication, but if conditions strengthen, northern lights could reach much farther south than expected. Equally, if conditions don't align, we could end up twiddling our thumbs, with no auroras at all.

Northern Hemisphere aurora forecast courtesy of the U.K. Met Office

What time should I look for the northern lights tonight?

The northern lights could be visible across 18 U.S. states tonight (Jan. 2-3) as soon as it gets dark, so it's worth keeping an eye on the sky (and your aurora alerts) throughout the evening, especially in areas with clear, dark skies.

According to NOAA's 3-day forecast , geomagnetic storm activity is expected to be best at the following times:

4 p.m. - 10 p.m. EST (2100-0300 GMT): Minor (G1) geomagnetic storm conditions possible.

10 p.m. - 4 a.m. EST (0300-0900 GMT): Moderate (G2) geomagnetic storm conditions possible.

How can I see the northern lights from where I live?

If you live in one of the 18 U.S. states forecasted to potentially catch sight of the northern lights tonight, there are a few things you can do to give yourself the best chance of seeing them.

Find a north-facing vantage point, ideally with a clear view of the northern horizon. Try and get as far away from light pollution as possible.

Use your phone camera first to scan the sky for signs of auroras. Phone cameras are a great way to pick out faint auroras before your eyes spot them. This will give you a good idea of where to focus your attention.

One of the trickiest — but most important — steps is letting your eyes adapt to the dark for at least 30 minutes. This allows your night vision to fully develop, making it much easier to spot faint auroras. But be warned: even a brief glance at a non-red light source (yes, that includes checking your phone) can undo that adaptation, meaning you'll need to wait another 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust again.

Wear warm clothing! Part of the fun of aurora hunting is the chase. Be prepared to sit or stand outside for hours if conditions are looking promising, as you won't want to miss the show when it starts!

We recommend downloading a space weather app that provides aurora forecasts based on your location. One option I use is "My Aurora Forecast & Alerts," available for both iOS and Android . However, any similar app should work well.

I also use the "Space Weather Live" app, which is available on iOS and Android , to get a deeper understanding of whether the current space weather conditions are favorable for aurora sightings.