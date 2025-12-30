What constellation am I? A starry personality quiz

An illustration of the orion constellation in the night sky

When you look up at the night sky, you're gazing at stories written in stars.

Across cultures and centuries, constellations have been used to explain myths, guide travelers, and inspire dreamers. Each one carries its own symbolism, energy, and mystery, just like people do.

This quiz is designed to connect your quirks, strengths, and hidden sides with the constellation that resonates most with you.

So, are you ready to discover your cosmic twin? Step into the universe, answer a few revealing questions, and let the night sky tell you: What constellation am I?

Try it out below!