What constellation am I? A starry personality quiz

Ever wondered which constellation mirrors your personality? Take this cosmic quiz to find out which starry pattern best reflects your inner self

an illustration of the orion constellation in the night sky
An illustration of the orion constellation in the night sky (Image credit: Mark Garlick/Science Photo Library/Getty Images)

When you look up at the night sky, you're gazing at stories written in stars.

Across cultures and centuries, constellations have been used to explain myths, guide travelers, and inspire dreamers. Each one carries its own symbolism, energy, and mystery, just like people do.

So, are you ready to discover your cosmic twin? Step into the universe, answer a few revealing questions, and let the night sky tell you: What constellation am I?

Try it out below!

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

