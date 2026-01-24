Which 'Star Trek' Captain am I?

From Kathryn Janeway to James T. Kirk to Christopher Pike, find out which 'Star Trek' captain matches your personality best.

Stepping into the captain's chair isn't just about issuing orders, it's about instinct, diplomacy, courage, and knowing when to bend the rules for the greater good. Across the 'Star Trek' universe , each captain has carved out a distinct legacy, shaped by their values and the way they navigate impossible choices.

Some captains lead with unshakable idealism, others with tactical brilliance, and a few with a flair for improvisation that somehow always saves the day. Their personalities define their crews, their missions, and the stories fans return to again and again.

This quiz dives into the traits that make each captain unforgettable, translating their command philosophies into questions about how you think, react, and lead. Whether you're a strategist, a diplomat, a rebel, or a visionary, your answers will reveal the captain who mirrors your approach to the unknown.

So take a breath, steady your course, and prepare to discover the Starfleet leader who's been hiding in you all along. Engage.