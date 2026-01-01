Nebula nights: Award-winning sci-fi literature through the ages

Science fiction is full of award winning reads, but do you know them all?

Science fiction has always been more than just tales of aliens and spaceship. It's a genre that dares to ask "what if?" and explores the boundaries of technology, society, and human nature.

Over the decades, a select group of authors and stories have risen above the rest, earning prestigious accolades like the Hugo, Nebula, Locus, and Arthur C. Clarke Awards.

This quiz is your chance to dive into the literary side of sci-fi greatness. You'll encounter questions about iconic novels that reshaped the landscape, short stories that packed a universe into a few pages, and the brilliant minds behind them, from golden age pioneers to contemporary visionaries.

Whether it's Ursula K. Le Guin's philosophical depth, Octavia Butler's bold social commentary, or Ted Chiang's elegant precision, these works have left a lasting mark on speculative fiction.

See how well you score below!