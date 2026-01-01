Nebula nights: Award-winning sci-fi literature through the ages

Think you know your Le Guin from your Liu? Let’s find out

Science fiction is full of award winning reads, but do you know them all? (Image credit: Image by Hermann Traub from Pixabay)

Science fiction has always been more than just tales of aliens and spaceship. It's a genre that dares to ask "what if?" and explores the boundaries of technology, society, and human nature.

Over the decades, a select group of authors and stories have risen above the rest, earning prestigious accolades like the Hugo, Nebula, Locus, and Arthur C. Clarke Awards.

Whether it's Ursula K. Le Guin's philosophical depth, Octavia Butler's bold social commentary, or Ted Chiang's elegant precision, these works have left a lasting mark on speculative fiction.

See how well you score below!

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.