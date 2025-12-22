As the classic crooner Andy Williams once sang, "It's the most wonderful time of the year," and that means snowmen, reindeer, sleigh bells, mistletoe, and Good 'Ol St. Nick.

But it also means checking off your holiday gift list with sparkling literary treats for all your geeky friends and loved ones whose tastes include superheroes, galactic adventure, roaring rockets, starry skies, human spaceflight, queries from the cosmos, and excursions to the magical galaxy far, far away. Of course, if you're looking for last-minute gifts, you should check out our guides to the best Fallout gifts, best space stocking stuffers and 10 best gifts under $100 for kids.

The authors of many of these 12 books, which are all perfectly appropriate for the season of giving, have been interviewed by us to deliver an added touch of insight into their creative process. So come on, fill the glass and send 'round the song as we present a dozen delightful choices for the most discriminating of yuletide revelers!

Gemini: Stepping Stone to the Moon, the Untold Story

(Image credit: St, Martin's Press)

If it weren't for the Gemini Program that taught NASA astronauts how to walk in space and maneuver spacecraft for docking procedures, America would never have made it to the Moon.

Told in his butter-smooth style and punctuated with expertly detailed accounts of the historic mid-'60s missions, New York Times bestselling author Jeffrey Kluger ("Apollo 13") brings back all the guts and glory of those heady days when the final frontier was still an unexplored environment fraught with innumerable perils.

You can read our exclusive interview with Author Jeffrey Kluger on this new book.

Just Visiting This Planet

(Image credit: Blackstone Publishing)

Here's the engaging sequel to last year's Merlin's Tour of the Universe from celebrity astrophysicist and New York Times bestselling author Neil deGrasse Tyson, which contains 200 more space science questions and answers compiled from readers that first appeared in a column in The McDonald Observatory's StarDate Magazine.

This newly updated 350-page hardback has been fully refreshed since it was first published in 1998, and collects a constellation of fun responses to queries about planets, stars, comets, black holes, moons, gravity, galaxies, space travel, and more, all told through the wise and wonderful Merlin, a timeless cosmic traveler from Planet Omniscia.

You can read our exclusive interview with Neil deGrasse Tyson on this book in full.

Final Orbit

(Image credit: Mulholland Books)

From one of the most seasoned astronauts who ever left Earth, Chris Hadfield spins an involving yarn centering around NASA flight controller Kaz Zemeckis and China's clandestine role during the space race in the third installment of his The Apollo Murders series.

The plot unfolds in 1975 when a fresh Apollo mission blasts off to rendezvous with a Russian Soyuz spacecraft for a new era in Soviet-American friendship, when a shocking orbital accident alters the course of this cooperation. Complicating the matter is the launch of China’s first astronaut, Fang Kuo-chun, whose own flight steers him on a perilous path intersecting with the Apollo crew.

Check out our exclusive interview with author Chris Hadfield in full.

Gemini and Mercury Remastered

(Image credit: Black Dog & Leventhal)

Imaging expert and NASA historian Andy Saunders (Apollo Remastered) follows up his ambitious photographic account of our Apollo Program with this deluxe 320-page edition chronicling the Gemini and Mercury flights with hundreds of restored images curated from the archives of our storied space administration.

His newest masterwork was years in the making and delivers an insider's peek into these vital missions that provided the foundation for the success of our later trips to the moon. Project Mercury and Project Gemini revealed key questions regarding space travel, the human condition, and the limits of their fragile spacecraft in the most hostile of environments. Saunders' restoration process blesses us with never-before-seen photos that fully expose the mission dangers and awe-inspiring vantage points in astonishing clarity and color.

You can read