Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic gets special spice-laden treatment in 'Dune: The Graphic Novel' (exclusive)

"Dune: The Graphic Novel, Book 1": "Dune," by Frank Herbert, adapted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, illustrated by Raúl Allén, and Patricia Martín

Though we might have to wait another year for director Denis Villeneuve's big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal 1965 science fiction saga "Dune," the Muses have seen fit to satiate fans with a breathtaking new comic book adaptation.

Delivered by Herbert's son, Brian Herbert, and longtime collaborator Kevin J. Anderson, "Dune: The Graphic Novel" (Abrams ComicArts) is the first time the epic, far future masterpiece has been transformed into this deluxe format. It's lavishly brought to life by Spanish artist Raúl Allén, letterer Patricia Martín, and includes evocative cover art by the Eisner Award-winning illustrator Bill Sienkiewicz.

This striking 160-page hardcover, which hit stores Nov. 24, is the initial volume of a three-book trilogy encompassing the entire original novel, and chronicles the story of Paul Atreides' family and the feuding royal houses who seek control of the desert planet Arrakis and its precious spice.

Herbert and Anderson have teamed up multiple times for an acclaimed series of 12 "Dune" prequel and sequel novels and also a new 12-issue comic series, "Dune: House Atreides" (Boom! Studios), which was adapted from their bestselling 1999 novel of the same name.

Herbert relates that his father originally crafted "Dune" using a cinematic eye that translates perfectly into the graphic novel format.

"His vast library did not include very many comics or graphic novels, but in his newspaper career he was not only a feature writer but also a professional photographer," Herbert told Space.com. "He used to tell me that he wrote scenes in his novels — and especially in 'Dune' — with a camera in mind, as if he were looking at each scene through the lens of a camera.

"Look at the chapter about Baron Harkonnen [Chapter Two] that begins with, 'It was a relief globe of a world, partly in shadows, spinning under the impetus of a fat hand that glittered with rings.' Then, as you read each meticulously-crafted paragraph after that, think of seeing it all through a camera lens, the way the opening gradually expands to a 'man half-hidden in shadows spinning' the globe, and how Frank Herbert slowly reveals more and more visually until finally you see the hideous form of the Baron. Scenes like this are perfect for a graphic novel, and for a movie!"

Now enjoy our exclusive look at "Dune: The Graphic Novel" in the full gallery below.

