New Dune prequel comic 'House Atreides' launches from Boom! Studios

All eyes will be on the barren world of Arrakis this coming December when director Denis Villeneuve ("Arrival") and Legendary Pictures unspool their big-budget silver screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal science fiction novel, "Dune."

Until then, fans can satiate their desire for the story's mind-expanding spice with an ambitious new prequel comic book series from Boom! Studios titled "Dune: House Atreides," and we're folding space to present a preview of the premiere issue, which arrives October 21.

Last week , Boom! unveiled a first viewing of "Dune: House Atreides #1," a galaxy-spanning 12-issue series that primes audiences for the epic adventures to come in December. The intoxicating enterprise will be adapted and scripted by Frank Herbert's son, Brian Herbert, and Kevin J. Anderson, who co-wrote the titular 1999 prequel novel based on Franks Herbert's personal notes. The art comes courtesy of illustrator Dev Pramanik ("Paradiso") and colorist Alex Guimarães.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

The plotline for this vivid offering is set in the years leading up to the Award-winning novel "Dune" and transports readers to the far future to the desert planet Arrakis, where Pardot Kynes seeks mysterious ecological secrets in remote regions of the hostile alien world.

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Elsewhere, a bold political coup is plotted by Shaddam Corrino, Emperor Elrood's son; while far away, an eight-year-old slave named Duncan Idaho attempts to escape from sadistic masters; and a young Leto Atreides starts his fateful journey toward the royal throne. Three unlikely souls are drawn together, first as renegades and then as something far greater, as they discover the undeniable truth that their destinies will alter the very shape of history.

"Dune: House Atreides #1" lands Oct. 21 with stunning main cover art by superstar artist Jae Lee ("Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child"), and variant cover art by Dan Mora ("Klaus, Once & Future"). Flow into our advanced look and prep for the cinematic saga to come!