Mercury quiz: How well do you know the Swift Planet?
This quiz will explore the facts, the fun and the fascinating quirks of our solar system’s speedster.
Mercury may be small, but it’s mighty, zipping around the Sun faster than any other planet.
And despite being so close to the sun, it’s not the hottest planet. Venus still holds that title!
Scientists have been working hard to unlock Mercury’s secrets. What’s inside this dense little world? Why does it have a magnetic field? And how did it end up with such a wild orbit?
Whether you're a space enthusiast or just dipping your toes into the cosmic pool, this Mercury quiz is your chance to shine.
Try it out below and see how well you score!
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.