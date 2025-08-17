Mercury quiz: How well do you know the Swift Planet?

A close up of Mercury from space

Mercury may be small, but it’s mighty, zipping around the Sun faster than any other planet.

And despite being so close to the sun, it’s not the hottest planet. Venus still holds that title!

Scientists have been working hard to unlock Mercury’s secrets. What’s inside this dense little world? Why does it have a magnetic field? And how did it end up with such a wild orbit?

Whether you're a space enthusiast or just dipping your toes into the cosmic pool, this Mercury quiz is your chance to shine.

Try it out below and see how well you score!