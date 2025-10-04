Meteor mania: the ultimate meteor space quiz

A photograph of a meteor shower in the night sky.

They streak across the sky in brilliant flashes, ignite our curiosity and sometimes even shake the ground beneath our feet. Meteors are among the most captivating phenomena in the night sky.

These fiery visitors are bits of space debris burning up as they plunge through Earth's atmosphere. But behind their fleeting beauty lies a fascinating story of cosmic collisions, ancient origins and planetary drama.

Think you know your meteors from your meteorites? Can you name the most famous meteor showers, or explain what causes their radiant displays?

Whether you're a casual skywatcher or a cosmic connoisseur, prepare to be tested on your meteor mastery.

