Moonrise moments: A skywatching quiz

The moon has captivated human imagination for millennia. As Earth's only natural satellite, it has inspired myths, guided calendars, and lit up countless night skies. But beyond its poetic allure lies a world of fascinating science—from its formation and orbit to the way it influences tides and eclipses.

This quiz invites you to dive deeper into the moon's mysteries and discover how much you really know about our luminous neighbor.

Each phase of the moon tells a story. Whether it's the slender crescent rising at dusk or the brilliant full moon dominating the sky, these changing shapes are more than just beautiful—they're the result of precise cosmic choreography. Understanding the lunar cycle not only enhances your skywatching experience but also connects you to the rhythms of nature that have guided humanity for centuries.

So whether you're gazing up from your backyard or planning your next lunar eclipse viewing party, this quiz is your launchpad to lunar literacy.

Try it out below and see how well you score!