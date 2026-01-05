Moon rush: These private spacecraft will attempt lunar landings in 2026

2026 is shaping up to be a spectacular year for lunar exploration, with a growing fleet of commercial missions set to attempt to land on Earth's celestial neighbor.

It will be a huge year for the moon overall. NASA plans to send humans back to the vicinity of the moon with the Artemis 2 mission no earlier than February, while China, in the second half of the year, aims to land at the lunar south pole and seek out water ice with its robotic Chang'e 7 spacecraft. But it's not only national agencies targeting Earth's companion, as commercial companies are also taking aim with a series of robotic landers at what could be the start of a sustained, more market-driven lunar presence for humanity.

Below are the commercial missions currently targeting lunar landing attempts in 2026, pending launch schedules and mission readiness.

Blue Origin: Blue Moon Pathfinder Mission 1

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin is set to take its first shot at the moon with the Blue Moon Mark 1 pathfinder. The robotic lander is due to launch on a New Glenn rocket from Cape Canaveral as soon as early 2026, the company said in November, soon after the rocket successfully launched NASA's ESCAPADE Mars mission.

The mission is designed to be a technology demonstration of the Blue Moon Mark 1 cargo lander design, including precision landing systems and propulsion tech that will support later commercial and NASA payload deliveries to the lunar surface, with a capacity of up to 6,600 pounds (3,000 kilograms).

The lander will target the lunar south pole and will carry a NASA SCALPSS payload that will study how the lander's exhaust interacts with the moon's surface during the landing. There's a lot at stake: Blue Origin is a prime contractor for NASA's Human Landing System (HLS) with its Blue Moon lander, which is intended to land astronauts on the moon later this decade, making Mark 1 pathfinder a key rehearsal.

Firefly: Blue Ghost M2

Texas-based Firefly is gearing up to return to the moon one year after its historic landing of Blue Ghost in Mare Crisium on the near side. Blue Ghost M2 is the next step in the company's push to become a repeatable commercial lunar delivery provider. It will fly as part of the NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, while also carrying commercial and international payloads.

Blue Ghost M2 will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket no earlier than the second quarter of 2026, aiming to land on the far side of the moon — a feat that only China has achieved to date, with Chang'e 4 in 2019 and Chang'e 6 in 2024. Among six government and commercial payloads will be the Rashid Rover 2 for the United Arab Emirates and a wireless power receiver for Volta Space.

The mission also carries the European Space Agency 's Lunar Pathfinder orbiter, which will be deployed into lunar orbit by Firefly's Elytra orbital transfer vehicle. Elytra will also act as a communications relay for Blue Ghost M2 during its 10 days of operations. A comms relay is a necessity, because the far side of the moon is not visible from Earth.

A view of Blue Ghost lander on the moon (Image credit: NASA/Firefly Aerospace)

Intuitive Machines: IM-3

Intuitive Machines will attempt its third lunar landing in the second half of 2026 with IM-3, looking to build on the efforts of the IM-1 Odysseus spacecraft in February 2024 and last year's IM-2 Athena , both of which toppled onto their side shortly after touching down on the lunar surface.

IM-3, again using the NOVA-C lander, will launch on a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and target a landing in the Reiner Gamma region on the near side, which features a mysterious lunar swirl with an associated local magnetic field. The lander will be packed with science payloads, including magnetometers and plasma instruments, as part of the CLPS program.

Astrobotic: Griffin mission 1

Astrobotic's first moon lander, Peregrine, launched in January 2024 but suffered a propulsion anomaly due to a faulty valve and ended up in the Pacific Ocean. But the Pennsylvania-based company is back with its first Griffin lander, currently scheduled to launch no earlier than July 2026 on a Falcon Heavy rocket.

Griffin-1 will target the south pole of the moon. It was initially planned to carry NASA's VIPER rover to seek out volatiles, but the rover has moved to a later mission , following its cancellation and subsequent revival. Instead, Astrolab's four-wheeled, 1,000-pound (450 kg) FLIP moon rover will join Griffin-1 for the ride, along with Astrobotic's own, much smaller CubeRover . The lander will also carry further small commercial and cultural payloads .

Together, the missions represent another expansion of efforts to explore the moon, testing technologies and deploying science payloads that will be used for or inform future missions, including the Artemis program, as well as growing the commercial footprint in space. How the missions perform will signal if private moon landers are ready to move from the experimental to the routine.