Hopping robot will hunt for moon water on China's 2026 lunar mission

China's Yutu 2 lunar rover, as seen by the Chang'e 4 lander, on the far side of the moon. The 2026 Chang'e 7 mission will also feature a large rover, as well as a lander and a small hopper that will explore lunar craters.

China is preparing to launch a pioneering mission to the moon next year to search for definitive evidence of water at the lunar south pole.

The Chang'e 7 mission will consist of a lander, a rover and a mobile hopper, according to Chinese state media outlet Xinhua, and will launch sometime in 2026.

The hopper is a "first-of-its-kind lunar explorer," according to the report. It will jump from sunlit areas and into shadowed craters to look for water using a molecule analyzer.

"The lander will deploy China's inaugural deep-space 'landmark image navigation' system to ensure precision, while the hopper utilizes active shock-absorption technology to safely land on slopes," the report read.

Related: China plans to plant a waving flag on the moon in 2026. Here's how

Discovering ice in shadowed craters on the moon would be a breakthrough for lunar exploration, promising resources in-situ that could be used in numerous ways, including for supplies for astronauts or propellant for rockets and spacecraft.

The Chang'e 7 mission will target Shackleton Crater, according to a 2024 report from SpaceNews . The mission rover will be built on China's earlier Yutu ("Jade Rabbit") moon rovers, but will be larger and designed to carry different payloads. Chang'e 7 will also be supported by the Queqiao 2 lunar relay satellite, which last year facilitated the complex Chang'e 6 lunar far side sample-return effort.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chang'e 7 is one of two missions planned by China as part of grander ambitions for a lunar base. Chang'e 8 is set to launch around 2028 and will test out in-situ resource utilization and could include a humanoid robot . Following this, China plans to construct the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) in the 2030s.