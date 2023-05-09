China to launch communications relay satellite to the moon in early 2024

The crater-riddled far side of the moon, as seen by NASA's Orion spacecraft during the Artemis 1 mission in late 2022. China plans to launch a relay satellite in early 2024 to facilitate communications with spacecraft on the lunar far side.

China is preparing to launch a satellite to relay communications to and from the moon.

Queqiao 2 ("Magpie Bridge 2") will launch early next year and will be used to support China's upcoming Chang'e 6 , 7 and 8 robotic lunar missions.

Chang'e 6 will aim to collect the first-ever samples from the far side of the moon , which never faces Earth. Queqiao 2, like its predecessor Queqiao for the Chang'e 4 mission, will be used to ping communications between teams on Earth and the lander spacecraft on the lunar far side.

Chang'e 6 is scheduled to launch in May next year, according to officials speaking during events marking China's national space day last week. That means Queqiao 2 should lift off early in 2024, to ensure it's in place before Chang'e 6 reaches the moon.

The new communications satellite will also perform a similar role to support the Chang'e 7 and Chang'e 8 lunar south pole landing missions, scheduled for 2026 and 2028. The latter will test 3D printing bricks from the lunar regolith.

The missions will be the basis for a larger plan known as the International Lunar Research Station to be constructed in the 2030s.

Queqiao 2 will also launch with a pair of small experimental satellites for communication and navigation called Tiandu 1 and Tiandu 2 (opens in new tab). The satellites' name is taken from a main peak of the famous mountain Huangshan in Anhui Province.

Tiandu 1 and Tiandu 2 will be used to test and verify designs for a wider Queqiao constellation for lunar communications and navigation. NASA and the European Space Agency are, similarly, developing their own lunar infrastructure to support the Artemis program .

Queqiao, or Magpie Bridge, refers to a Chinese folktale in which two lovers are reunited once a year when a flock of magpies forms a bridge across the Milky Way.