Pixar's 'Elio' stars get space food tips from a real-life astronaut in this exclusive bonus clip (video)

It might not have set the box office ablaze when it was first released this past June, but Disney/Pixar's animated sci-fi adventure "Elio" has a new course set for home video starting today (Aug. 19) on digital and a 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD physical set coming Sept. 9.

To help mark today's digital release, we've got an exclusive bonus clip to share featuring two "Elio" voice actors visiting NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Directed by Madeline Sharafian ("Burrow") and Domee Shi ("Bao," "Turning Red") in partnership with "Coco's" Cadrian Molina and Mary Alice Drumm, "Elio" centers on an alien-loving adolescent who dreams of one day venturing into the cosmos on extraordinary missions.

"Elio" lands on digital starting on Aug. 19 and 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 9. (Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

This boy, Elio Solis, is unexpectedly abducted into the “Communiverse," an interplanetary organization that believes he's Earth's universal ambassador. There, the space-faring boy is confronted with a political crisis as he makes friends and navigates a slippery slope to try and keep peace alive in the galaxy.

Here in this added material from the digital/physical release titled "Out of this World: An Astro Q&A — Space Food," the movie's bright young vocal stars Yonas Kibreab (Elio) and Remy Edgerly (Glordon) take a trip to JSC and engage in a friendly chat with NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren. They discuss eating in zero gravity, dehydrated space food and heatable foil packs, and even receive cool space station pins!

"Elio's" picture and sound are energized for home viewing on 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Digital visuals and Atmos audio. Both digital and Blu-ray releases deliver multiple hours of exclusive bonus content including: "Inside the Communiverse: The World and Characters of Elio;" "Out of This World: An Astro Q&A;" "Astronomic Art Class: Ooooo and Glordon;" Extraterrestrial Easter Eggs and Fun Facts, Galactic Gag Reel, Trailers, and fun Deleted Scenes. The 4K UHD set will be sold in a fancy collectible limited-edition SteelBook case decorated with astro-centric artwork and packaging.

Also showcasing the voices of Zoe Saldaña (Aunt Olga), Jameela Jamil (Ambassador Questa), Brad Garrett (Ambassador Grigon), and Shirley Henderson (OOOOO), Disney/Pixar's "Elio" lands Aug. 19 via digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.