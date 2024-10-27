Everything we know about 'Elio'

So, what's the dealio with Elio?

Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar's upcoming movie schedule includes lots of sequels, like Zootopia/Zootropolis 2, Frozen 3, Toy Story 5, and Incredibles 3, but what about their original flicks? Well, they have a few titles lined up, and Elio – a sci-fi comedy which will take us on an extraterrestrial trip – is up next.

After Lightyear disappointed at the box office in 2022, a follow-up was instantly scrapped. But that didn't mean Pixar would stay away from new sci-fi projects, since they've been huge for Disney in the past. In fact, many moviegoers and animation fanatics would argue that WALL-E remains Pixar's finest work so far. Will Elio be able to rocket up the charts? Here's everything we know so far about Pixar's Elio.

Despite a few pandemic-era stumbles, Disney and Pixar are doubling down on theatrical releases as an answer to dwindling interest in streaming shows and movies. That's why, we should see Elio shown exclusively in cinemas on June 13, 2025.

This strong summer 2025 position was established after a delay of more than one year that was announced in October 2023. It was originally scheduled to release on March 1, 2024. According to Pixar creative honcho Pete Docter, the delay happened both due to the SAG-AFTRA strike as well as changes in leadership on a number of Pixar projects.

What is the plot of Elio?

While we haven't learned too much about this movie past its initial premise and first-act footage, we do know that it follows an 11-year-old kid named Elio Solis, an underdog who becomes the intergalactic ambassador of Earth by accident.

The official synopsis shared by Disney confirmed that the story directly deals with mankind's search for intelligent alien life. Excitedly, contact happens, but a mistake puts the spotlight on little Elio. He's quickly beamed up and asked by the 'Communiverse,' an "interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide," to represent planet Earth as a whole. Of course, a kid is totally unprepared for such a task, but could he be the key to saving us?

While the first trailer focuses on the start of it all and how Elio reacts to the aliens and their questions and demands, we can infer from other shots and small moments that his adventure might be quite classical in its structure – potentially drawing inspiration from other Disney sci-fi romps such as Lilo & Stitch?

Elio Trailers

We've only received one teaser trailer for Elio so far, but it's longer than you'd expect. It was released on June 13, 2023, and, as a first look, it's kind of perfect; it doesn't unveil plot beats past act one and it only gives you a taste of the characters to come. You can watch it below:

Elio Cast

The full voice cast for Elio hasn't been 100% confirmed yet, but we do know about these four names already attached to it:

Yonas Kibreab (Sweet Tooth) as Elio Solis, the kid mistakenly identified as our ambassador.

(Sweet Tooth) as Elio Solis, the kid mistakenly identified as our ambassador. Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) as Ambassador Questa, an elegant, pink alien politician.

(The Good Place) as Ambassador Questa, an elegant, pink alien politician. Brad Garrett (Tangled) as Ambassador Grigon, the bulky, four-legged alien seen in the trailer.

(Tangled) as Ambassador Grigon, the bulky, four-legged alien seen in the trailer. Zoe Saldaña (Avatar) as Olga Solis, Elio's aunt.

It must be noted that the character of Olga Solis was originally voiced by America Ferrera (Barbie), who was announced as part of the voice cast back in 2022. She stepped down due to scheduling conflicts following the movie's delay and creative shake-up, which included making Olga the main character's aunt instead of his mother.

Elio directors, writers, & crew

Elio's directing team consists of Domee Shi (Turning Red), Madeline Sharafian (Burrow), and Adrian Molina (Coco). The script was written by Molina, though extensive rewrites that seemingly happened after the delay have yet to be credited.

Molina was initially announced as the sole director of Elio, which would've marked his feature-length solo directorial debut after co-helming Coco alongside Lee Unkrich. We didn't learn until June 12, 2024, that Turning Red's Domee Shi was working on Elio too. She was later confirmed as the new director – alongside Sharafian – at the D23 event (the ultimate Disney fan event) which took place on August 9-11. Molina reportedly left Elio to start work on a new project, and will supposedly be credited in the final movie as co-director.

Elio is just one of the many upcoming sci-fi movies arriving next year. So, while you're preparing for its launch, why not check out some of the best animated space movies for kids in the meantime.