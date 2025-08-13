"You will tell me everything": Exclusive 'Foundation' Season 3 clip shows a tense reunion for Demerzel and Gaal Dornick (video)

Foundation — "Mistaken" Clip | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Demerzel and Gaal Dornick have a tense confrontation in this exclusive clip of 'Foundation' Season 3's next episode, "The Shape of Time".

Being the last of your kind is a lonely position, especially if your identity is stuck in a paradox like "Foundation's" ancient android, Demerzel (Laura Birn). Programmed to be a minister for the Cleonic Dynasty, she has served Empire and protected the Cleon clones over the centuries. Now, the humanoid robot faces an existential crisis should Hari Seldon's psychohistory predictions come true and the galaxy falls into darkness.

As seen in the cliffhanger finale of last week’s episode, "Where Tyrants Spend Eternity," Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) expects Brother Dawn to be entering the airlock of her spaceship during his daring escape from Clarion Station, following a lockdown when The Mule obliterates the planet Kalgan. Instead, Demerzel shocks her with an unexpected appearance, and the stage is set.

(Image credit: Apple)

"Gaal Dornick. It has been more than 300 years," Demerzel tells her. "You are looking well."

In this exclusive clip from this week's episode, we watch Demerzel and Gaal clash aboard the starship as the female-presenting robot displays lightning reflexes, dodging shots before taking one to the cheek.

Apparently, Gaal never knew Demerzel was a robot, and as she's lifted off the ground by the throat, it seems that she's going to be forced to disclose info. But Demerzel might not be aware of her Mentallic abilities, or the fact that Dawn might still be alive.

(Image credit: Apple)

Demerzel’s emergence as a key factor in how these events might play out, especially now that she’s in possession of the Prime Radiant and its dire calculations, has been fascinating to see in this most excellent third season of Apple TV+'s sci-fi saga based on classic works of Isaac Asimov. Could this be the beginning of an alliance between Empire and the Foundation?

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apple TV+'s "Foundation" Season 3's latest episode airs on Aug. 15, 2025.